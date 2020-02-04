Services were held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at New Augusta United Methodist Church for John Charles “Mater” Ruffin, 80, of New Augusta, who passed from this life Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Ruffin is survived by his sister, Sara and brother, Danny. He leaves behind a legacy with children, Terri (Mike) Nyman, Jim (Angie) Ruffin and Jeff Ruffin; six grandchildren, Jason Tomlin, Jessica (Randy) Welford, Anna Ruffin, Abby Ruffin, Sunni Ruffin and Buddy Ruffin; four great-grandchildren, Hadley Welford, Jesse Tomlin, Harper Welford and Henley Welford.

Ruffin was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy, Louie, and Tuney; and sister, Ann.

Bro. Dave Moran and Bro. Jim Slowy officiated services with burial that followed in the New Augusta Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Mike Nyman, Randy Welford, Steve Spicer, Jason Tomlin, Dwayne Hartfield and Clayton Hinton. Honorary pallbearers were the surviving members of the New Augusta High School Class of 1958, John Hugh Garner, Darnell Hill, Malcolm Draugn, C.B. Hinton, Gloria Gene Sanders, Betty Rae Garner, Elaine Geddie, Faye Shafer, Ray Waldrop and Billie Ann Patterson.