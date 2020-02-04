James Carlton Gardner – Leakesville

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 31 at Freeman Funeral Home for James Carlton Gardner, 69, of Leakesville, who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Gardner retired as a supervisor for Total Safety Company. He had a passion for football, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide and the New Orleans Saints (Who Dat!). He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family dearly and greatly enjoyed spending time with them.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Delores Gardner; daughter, Michele (Robert) White; grand-daughters, Katelyn (Michael) Blosser and Kelsey (Zachary) Cotton; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Zeke Blosser; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, James Sherman and Ruth Gardner; and brother, Rex Gardner.

Interment was held in the Mt. Pisgah United Pentecostal Church Cemetery.