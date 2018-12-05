Richton

Services were held Friday, Nov. 30, at Jones and Son Chapel for James “J.T.” Travis Dement, 76, of Richton, who passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Asbury Hospice in Hattiesburg.

Dement was a member of the Richton Freewill Baptist Church and a Vietnam Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Dement of Richton; son, Leonard Dement of Richton; daughters, Billie Jo (Ray) Acebo of Lorida, Fla., Charlene Marshall of Leakesville, Lisa Walker of Polkville, Deana McGill of Williamsburg, Colo.; step-mother, Maranda Dement Loper of Lucedale; sister, Mary Levon Brown of Wakefield, La.; brother, Joseph Lane Dement of Leakesville; granddaughters, Heather Walker, Annie Wester; great-granddaughter, Savanna Bowar; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tommy Minyard; parents, Travis and Alpha Dement; four brothers; three sisters.

Bro. Howard Morgan officiated with burial that followed in Tiger Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eric Pearce, Kyle Mansiell, Butch Dement, Michael Dement, Cody Dement, Bill Mansiell with Billy Dale Rylee serving as alternate.