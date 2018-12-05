Leakesville­

A memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 3, at Sweetwater Missionary Baptist Church in Leakesville for Charles H. “Chuck” Burhorn, 73, of Leakesville, who passed away Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Greene County Hospital.

Burhorn was born in Jackson on April 24, 1945, to Leonard and Evelyn Burhorn. He graduated from Amory High School in 1962 and went on to play basketball at Itawamba Junior College in 1963 and 1964 where his 1964 team went undefeated. From there he went on to earn his B.S. degree from the University of Mississippi and his law degree from the Jackson School of Law. Chuck taught history and coached basketball for one year in Cleveland, and then for several years in Leakesville before finishing his law degree and going into private practice. Chuck served as the County Prosecutor for Greene County for over 30 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mada H. Burhorn; his children, Selena Burhorn of Biloxi, Bishop Burhorn of Leakesville, and Jay Burhorn of Leakesville; his grandchildren, Corey Burhorn, Madison Ward, and Wyatt Adams, and his great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Burhorn and Bentley Powell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Evelyn Burhorn.