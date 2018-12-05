Irvington, Ala.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 29, at Odd Fellows Hall in Bayou La Batre, Ala. for Joshua Eugene Dodge, 29, of Irvington, Ala., who passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Since getting out of school, he was a commercial fisherman. Known for being loving and kind, he was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Joann Dunnam and Tommy Dodge.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Mary (Tim) Brown and Roger Dodge, Sr.; sister, Sabrina (Jonathan) Shapiro; brother, Roger Eric (Ashley) Dodge, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bro. Avery Champagne officiated services with interment that followed in the Odd Fellows Cemetery.