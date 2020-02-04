Graveside services were held Thursday, Jan. 9, at McLeod Magnolia Cemetery for Maxine B. Smith, who passed through those pearly gates when her Lord and Savior called her home Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Beaumont at the home of her niece, Raenita Sims, surrounded by family and loving caregivers, Raenita, Sylvia Cannon and Heather Meeler.

Smith was the loving wife of S.O. Smith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leakesville and retired from Joy’s Flower Shop. She was a loving homemaker, very creative in designing floral arrangements, home decorations, needle crafts, Christmas scenes, ornaments and other decorations. During her years in high schools, Smith played basketball and won the state championship with her teammates her senior year. Smith scored 32 of 33 free throw shots in that game. Smith enjoyed visits from close friend, Jimmy Pierce. She said he was uplifting, and she enjoyed their discussions about the Lord. Friend Avery Champagne brought her comfort and happiness with his visits and guitar music with song. Champagne filled Smith’s wishes by playing and singing the song she requested at her service. Friend Zane Robinson recited a poem in her honor.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Earnest and Carletta Bolton; sisters, Earnestine B. Dampier, Mildred B. Lott and Reanelle Sims.

Left to cherish her memory are her aunt, Doris P. Bradley of Hattiesburg; nieces and nephews, Patricia (David) Reaves and Sonja Marler, both of Mobile, Ala., Ricky (Sandy) Lott of Richton, Sylvia Cannon and Gary “Pop” Lott, Lamar (Connie) Sims, Jr., Reanita Miller and Teresa Sumrall, all of Beaumont, Diann (Joe) Rogers of McLain, and Donna Sizemore and Janet (Poochie) Parker, both of Petal; one brother; a host of great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews; many cousins; and all those in her church family at First Baptist Church of Leakesville, whom she held very dear to her heart.