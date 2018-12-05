Leakesville

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 1, at Freeman Funeral Home for Benjamin Farquhar McLeod, 60, of Leakesville, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

He was known as “Gentle Ben” for his infectious smile, laugh and personality. He was a dairyman and his passions included hunting, sports, music, dairy farming and traveling. He had many talents and accomplishments including; high school basketball at Leakesville High School, playing the trumpet, and his studies at Mississippi State University in Dairy Science. Later in life he moved to Atlanta where he was an excellent salesman in the granite business. A longtime member of the Leakesville Presbyterian Church, he was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Cecil and Elaine McLeod.

Left to cherish his memories are his brothers and sisters, Mary Ann (Colonel Victor J.) Bonfiglio, George C. (Linda) McLeod III, Tennie (William C.) Lester, Dan McLeod, Stella (Jack) Breland, Karen (Jeff) Kitchings, and Peter McLeod; close friends and brothers, Juan Contreras and Robert Pena; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Bro. Steve Shuman officiated services. Burial followed in the McLeod Keahey Cemetery.