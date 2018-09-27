Services to be held Saturday, Sept. 29, for John Alton Pierce

John Alton Pierce

Leakesville

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, at Leakesville United Pentecostal Church in Leakesville, beginning at 11 a.m., for John Alton Pierce, 52, of Leakesville, who passed away Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at George Regional Hospital, after losing his battle to cancer.

John Alton was born on August 23, 1966, in Lucedale. He worked in the construction field as a welder and millwright, and was a very dependable worker. An avid outdoorsman and marksman, John Alton enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He had a talent for working with his hands, crafting wood furniture, most of which he lovingly gave to his family. John Alton loved his family and enjoyed doing for others. He was a giving person.

He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Kathey Buchanan Pierce of Leakesville, who faithfully stood by his side making him comfortable and loving him; parents, Alton “John” and Wanda Pierce of Leakesville; brother, Jason Pierce of Leakesville; daughters, Brittany (Chad) Hession of Richton and Julia Sams of Anniston, Ala.; grandsons, Hunter and Hagen Hession; nieces, Scotsi (Billy) Miller of Leakesville, Courtney (Richard) Christian of Prairieville, La.; nephew, Logan Pierce of Wiggins; a very special niece and nephews, who brought him much joy and fun, Lily Paige (who prayed for Her Uncle John continuously), Baby Mason Miller and his Buddy, Hunter Wayne Rogers; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

John Alton was preceded in death by his brother and special friend, Scott Pierce; infant brother, Franklin Greg Pierce; grandparents, Hack and Ruth Brewer and Willie and Maggie Pierce.

Officiating the service will be Rev. Gregg Hicks and Rev. Irvis D. Everette.