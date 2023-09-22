CIVIL COURT NOTICES for week of Sept. 21, 2023

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY J. BROOME, DECEASED

MANDALYNN NICHOLE HESSION, EXECUTOR

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 23-0061-AEC

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted on the 8th day of September, 2023 by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Civil Action No. 23-PR-0061-AEC, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Betty J Broome, DECEASED.

Therefore, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate that you are required to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date this notice is first published, and that if you fail to do so, such claims will be forever barred.

Given on this, the 8th day of September, 2023.

/s/ MANDALYNN NICHOLE HESSISION

MANDALYNN NICHOLE

HESSION , Executor of the Estate of Betty J. Broome, Deceased

/S/ M. McIntosh Forsyth

M. McIntosh Forsyth,

Attorney for Petitioner

Attorney at Law | MS Bar No.: 5432

PO Box 636,

Richton, MS 39476-0636

Ph.: 601-788-5642

Fax: 601-788-9721

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES, REAL OR CORPORATE WHO ARE OR CLAIM TO BE HEIRS AT LAW OR NEXT OF KIN OR BENEFICIARIES OF BETTY J. BROOME, DECEASED, AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST, LEGAL OR EQUITABLE, IN OR TO THE ESTATE OF BETTY J. BROOME, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES, PLACES OF RESIDENCE, STREET AND POST OFFICE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN.

You and each of you have been made defendants in the petition filed in this Court by MANDALYNN NICHOLE HESSION, Executrix of the Estate of BETTY J. BROOME, deceased, seeking to establish and determine the heirs at law and next of kin and beneficiaries of BETTY J. BROOME, deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are those parties listed below:

Leisa Dean – Zachary James – Adam Newell – Landon James – David Newell – Holly James – Melissa Lowery – Debbie Elliot – Amber Ratcliff – Anna Hurtado – Shelby Dolbear – Terri Kittrell – Holland James – Allie Kittrell – Garrett James – Alex Kittrell – Mandalynn Nichole Hession – Christopher “Eli” Edwards

You are summoned to appear and defend said complaint or petition at 9:30 a.m., on the 30th day of October, 2023, in the courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse, in Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND and the seal of said Court and issued on this, the 8th day of September, 2023.

/s/: Michelle D. Eubanks

Michelle D. Eubanks,

Clerk of the Chancery Court

of Greene County, Mississippi

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES FORD HILLMAN, PLAINTIFFS

VS. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF JAMES FORD HILLMAN, DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2023-82-DNH

SUMMONS

TO ANY AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JAMES FORD HILLMAN, DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY

This Summons is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You have been made respondents in the Petition filed in this Court by Shelby Singleton. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action seeking to have Shelby Singleton, William Brian Hillman, Llayna Leigh Hillman, Jamell Hillman Johnston, Travis James Hillman, Estate of Julia K. Hillman, Katheryn Jada Hillman, and Conner Hillman decreed by this Court to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of James Ford Hillman, as fully set out in the petition and complaint on file in the Chancery Court Clerk’s office in Greene County, Mississippi:

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 1:30 P.M., ON THE 11th DAY OF OCTOBER, 2023, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI AND IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire by forwarding the same to Ryan Longmire, Petitioner’s Attorney, P.O. Box 1179, Leakesville, MS 39451.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of this Court on the 29th day of August, 2023.

Hon. Michelle Eubanks

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on April 24, 2018, Micheal L Taylor, a married man and Tammy Taylor his wife executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, a Division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., which deed of trust was recorded on May 2, 2018, in Book 2018, Page 1924 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A. by assignment recorded Book 2023, Page 1165 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Greene County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on August 11, 2023, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2023, Page 54, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A. has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on September 28, 2023, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse facing South in Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

The land referend to herein below is situated in the County of Greene, State of Mississippi, and is described as follows:

A PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SE/C OF THE NW1/4 OF THE SE1/4, SEC. 13-T5N-R8W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND RUN WEST ALONG THE QUARTER- QUARTER SECTION LINE 467.40 FT, THENCE RUN NORTH 212.36 FT TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN N 72’-22′-52″ W 208.79 FT, THENCE RUN N 11’-00′-02″ E 209.97 FT, THENCE RUN S 72’-22′-52″ E 208.79 FT, THENCE RUN S 11’-00′-02″ W 209.97 FT TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 30th day of August, 2023

/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Substitute Trustee

1022 Highland Colony Parkway,

Suite 304,

Ridgeland, MS 39157-2049

(662) 388-5464

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 23-02371MS

PUBLISH: 09/07/2023, 09/14/2023, 09/21/2023

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES FORD HILLMAN CAUSE NO.: 2023-82-DNH

TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on August 29, 2023 by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of James Ford Hillman, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90)-days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 24th day of August, 2023.

/s/ Shelby Singleton

Shelby Singleton, Administrator

Ryan Longmire,

MSB No. 106232

P.O. Box 1179, Leakesville, MS 39451

601-258-3611

601-514-2004 (fax)

longmirelaw@gmail.com

Publish: Sept. 7, 2023, Sept. 14, 2023, Sept. 21, 2023.