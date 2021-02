Due to an increase in the CPI (Consumer Price index) from Waste Management, the price charged town residents per waste can will be increasing from $14.40 to $15.34, an increase of 94 cents.

This reflects the increase in CPI from 2019 and 2020. This increase will be effective on your March bill.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email us at [email protected]

43-(2×5)-Feb.11-3tc.