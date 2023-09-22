Bids being accepted for sale of surplus county equipment

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Public Notice is hereby given that the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors invites and will receive written, sealed bids until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Supervisor’s office at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi for the following items of used equipment:

1.) 2001 Freightliner FL 80 Dump Truck

2.) 1998 F Series Single Axle Dump Truck

3.) 2010 John Deere 5303 Tractor

The Freightliner and Ford Dump Trucks to be sold may be viewed at the District #2 Barn.

The John Deere Tractor to be sold may be viewed at the District #3 Barn.

The equipment may be viewed during the hours of 8:00 am till 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday. Further questions may be addressed to the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors at their office. The address is Courthouse Square, P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, MS 39451. The phone number is 601.394.2394, the fax number is 601.394.4650 and the contact person is Linda Fallon.

The terms are payment in cash by the high bidder within three (3) days of the award of the bid. The successful bidder shall have thirty (30) days to remove the equipment or forfeit all amounts paid. Bidders may submit bids on or more items. The bids are to be submitted for each piece of equipment on a sheet of paper with the total price for the item and signed by the bidder, with the printed name, address and phone number on the bid sheet. The bid sheet should be in a sealed envelope. Each item bid upon must be in a separate envelope labeled for the item bid. The Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Wayne Barrow,

President, Greene County

Board of Supervisors