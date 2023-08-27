City officials soliciting engineering services for water system expansion

REQUEST FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the Jernigan Water Main Extension project appropriated through the FY 2023 EPA COMMUNITY GRANTS PROGRAM. You are invited to submit a proposal, in accordance with this request, electronically, by mail, email or hand delivery to: Town of Leakesville; Attn: Rex Garretson, City Clerk; 301a Lafayette Ave, Leakesville, MS 39451, no later than 2:00 P.M., on October 10, 2023.

Please submit one (1) unbound original and three (3) copies of all requested documentation on or before October 10, 2023. If submitting electronically, submit one (1) portable document format (pdf) format file as an email attachment. Depending on the file size limitations, a file sharing platform (i.e., Dropbox) may need to be used. After sending the proposal by email, send a separate email without an attachment to advise that a submission has been made. The City Clerk will follow up to confirm receipt or to advise accordingly if a Dropbox submission is necessary. The email address is leakesvillems@gmail.com.

The Engineer will be responsible for performing all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local law, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: l) prepare preliminary engineering report and provide the Categorical Exclusion Checklist and any supporting environmental information documentation required by EPA, 2) prepare preliminary plans and specifications, 3) cost estimates for the EPA Community Grant application; 4) distribute bid documents, 5) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation, 6) assist in the execution of construction contracts, 7) hold pre-construction conference, and 8) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Utility and approve all payment requests.

The Town of Leakesville is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Utility System encourages Minority owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. Additionally, the selected firm or individual must comply with Section 3 of the HUD Act of 1968 and its associated regulations (24 C.F.R., Part 75). EPA regulations governing the grant require that, to the greatest extent feasible opportunities for contracting, subcontracting, training and employment arising in connection with this EPA project will be extended to Section 3 businesses, Targeted Section 3 Workers and Section 3 Workers.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for EPA Community Grant Professional Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points), and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail: Qualifications List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project, Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Utility System will designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The selection committee may hold proposals for a period of up to thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing and investigating the proposals’ content. The Utility reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to the EPA Community Grant award and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Utility will award a contract with the qualified firm or individual whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points and determined to be the most advantageous to the Utility, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. An individual contract will be executed for each awarded project, and the contract will be on a fixed price basis in accordance with the established EPA Community Grant Program fee scale. The Utility has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.