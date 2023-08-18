CHANCERY COURT NOTICES for the WEEK OF AUGUST 17, 2023

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 26, 2021, Jessica G. Myers and Joshua A. Myers executed a Deed of Trust to Granville Tate, Jr., as Trustee for Trustmark National Bank, as Lender, with Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (“MERS”), as Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, MS, in Book 2021 at Page 1876;

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Trustmark National Bank in Book 2023 at Page 2804;

WHEREAS, on June 13, 2023, Trustmark National Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe as Trustee in the aforementioned deed of trust with this recorded in Book 2023 at Page 47;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, Trustmark National Bank, the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on August 18, 2023, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse in Leaksville, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Greene County, MS, to-wit:

A parcel of land located in the Northwest Corner of the S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 9, Township 4 North, Range 8 West and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest Corner of the South One-half of the South One-half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (S 1/2 of the S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4), and run East 700 feet to Point of Beginning; thence run South 230 feet, thence run East 280 feet, thence run North 230 feet, thence run West 280 feet back to the Point of Beginning, being 1.48 acres, more or less.

AND ALSO: A 30 foot Easement, being 15 foot on either side of the following described centerline:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, Section 9, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi; thence run along the West line or said NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, North 505.2 feet more or less to the South right-of-way margin of Brownlee Road; thence run along said road right-of-way, Southeast 15 feet more or less for the Point of Beginning; thence run South 188 feet more or less to a point that is 15 feet South of the North line of the S 1/2 of S 1/2 of NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, said section, thence run East 700 feet, more or less to the West line of a parcel described in Deed Book A-7, Page 147 and for the Ending Point. Easement being the West 30 feet of the N 1/2 of S 1/2 of NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and the North 30 feet of the West 700 feet of the S 1/2 of S 1/2 of NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, all being in Section 9, T4N, R8W, Greene County, Mississippi. NOTE: This easement description was written using 2017 tax mapping aerial photography, deeds, maps and other information on file in Greene County, Mississippi. It was prepared without the benefit of a survey.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 18th day of July, 2023.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe,

648 Lakeland East Dr., Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232,

Phone 601-932-1011

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHRISTOPHER LEVERETTE, PLAINTIFF

VERSUS JULIETE R. JORDAN, DEFENDANT

CAUSE : NO. 2022-118 TLH

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: JULIETE R. JORDAN

WHEREVER MAY BE FOUND

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by CHRISTOPHER LEVERETTE, Plaintiff, seeking a Divorce. There are no other Defendants in this action.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint for Divorce filed against you in this action to KATHRYN D. CLAY, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 705 Chickasawhay Street, Waynesboro, Mississippi 39367.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 10TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2023, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILLBE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also filed the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 2nd day August, 2023.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

CHANCERY CLERK

By: Patti R. Zehner, Deputy Clerk

