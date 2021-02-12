Bids sought for county depository, meals for county jail

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors will receive sealed bids until 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Supervisor’s office at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi for County Depositories for a two year period. This two year period shall begin on March 1, 2021 and end on December 31, 2022. Interested bidders should be aware this advertisement is made pursuant to, and according to the terms of, Mississippi Code Annotated Section 27-105-305.

The Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Elton Clark, President

Greene County Board of Supervisors

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors will receive sealed bids until 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Supervisor’s office at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi for the feeding of County prisoners for a ten (10) month period. This ten month period shall begin on March 1, 2021 and end on December 31, 2021. Interested bidders should be aware this advertisement is made pursuant to, and according to the terms of, Mississippi Code Annotated Section 19-25-73. The successful bidder shall enter a contract for services with the County.

