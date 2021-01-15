Bidders sought for 16th Section timber harvest

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON 16-5N-8W, Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39541 up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. February 8, 2021, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a ±52 acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following more or less: 2,274 tons pine sawtimber, 468 tons pine chip-n-saw, 500 tons pine pulpwood, 725 tons hardwood sawtimber, 1215 toms hardwood pulpwood more or less. The above figures are not to be construed to be the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and to bid accordingly. The timber may be inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (228)234-1536 or the Regional Office at (601)528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

39-(220)-Jan.14-4tc

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON

16-3N-8W, Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451 up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. February 8, 2021, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 3 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a ±58 acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following, more or less: 2,527 tons pine sawtimber, 266 tons pine chip-n-saw, 215 tons pine pulpwood, 264 tons hardwood sawtimber, 543 tons hardwood pulpwood more or less. The above figures are not to be construed to be the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and to bid accordingly. The timber may be inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (228)234-1536 or the Regional Office at (601)528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

39-(220)-Jan.14-4tc