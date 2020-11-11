Chancery Court Notices for week of 11-12-20

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BYRON WOOD TURNER, SR.

DECEASED CAUSE NO. 20-33-MAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary having been granted on April 27, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Byron Wood Turner, Sr., deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 27th day of October, 2020.

/s/: Itina Turner McDonald,

Executrix

LEE TURNER, Attorney

P.O. Box 1492

Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-5008

MS Bar No.: 101968

Publish: November 12, 2020, November 19, 2020,

and November 26, 2020.

30-(176)-Nov.5-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

JESSICA ROSE ROUSE, PLAINTIFF

VERSUS CHRISTOPHER LEE LOPER, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO. 20-83TLH

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: CHRISTOPHER LEE LOPER

POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESS UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS IS 190 Buddy Finch Road, Lucedale, MS 39452

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Jessica Rose Rouse, Plaintiff, seeking custody, Defendants other than you in this action are none.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Martin A. Seib, Attorney for Plaintiffs, whose post office address is 346 Cox Street, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452 and whose street address is 346 Cox Street, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 5TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTEED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEARED AT A TRIAL TO BE HELD BEFORE THE CHANCERY COURT JUDGE ON THE 15TH DAY OF JANURARY, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse in Greene County, Mississippi, in the above suite wherein the Plaintiff, Jessica Rose Rouse seeking Custody and Other Relief.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 26th day of October, 2020.

Michelle D. Eubanks

(SEAL) Greene County

Chancery Clerk

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Publication dates:

11/05/2020, 11/12/2020, 11/19/2020

29-(406)-Nov.5-3tc