NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSTRUCT DAM AND IMPOUND SURFACE WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI FOR BENEFICIAL USE

DAM APP NO.: 20-020

SW App. No.: MS-SW-10536

STORAGE VOLUME: 25 ACRE-FEET

WATER SOURCE: Wooten Creek

Notice is hereby given that David W. Helton of Leakesville, MS filed an application, pursuant to state laws and regulations, to construct a dam to impound Wooten Creek in Greene County, Mississippi. The impoundment will have a surface area of 4 acres at normal pool and will be used for Recreation.

The proposed dam associated with the impoundment will be classified as a Low Hazard dam with a maximum height of 28 feet and will be constructed in the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 22, Township 02, North, Range 06, West, Greene County, Mississippi. The design of the dam meets or exceeds the design standards and safety requirements appropriate for the Low Hazard classification.

Anyone desiring to comment on this project, to object to the issuance of this permit, or to request a hearing on this project before the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board “Board” may do so by providing written comments within ten (10) calendar days of the date of publication of this notice to:

William McKercher, P.E.

Chief, Dam Safety Division

P.O. Box 2309

Jackson, MS 39225-2309

If a hearing is scheduled before the Board, parties responding to this notice will be provided advanced notice of the date, time and location of the hearing.

