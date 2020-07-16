Chancery Court notices for the week of July 16, 2020
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF BURIE MCLAIN, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 20-CV-00072-MAM
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 6th day of July, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Adminstratrix of the Estate of BURIE MCLAIN, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 6th day of July, 2020.
JOHANNA BREWER
PAUL DAVID WALLEY, JR.
Attorney
