Chancery Court notices for the week of July 16, 2020

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF BURIE MCLAIN, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 20-CV-00072-MAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 6th day of July, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Adminstratrix of the Estate of BURIE MCLAIN, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 6th day of July, 2020.

JOHANNA BREWER

PAUL DAVID WALLEY, JR.

Attorney

12-(152)-July9-3tc