BOS taking bids on Dump Truck / Garbage Truck

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Public Notice is hereby given that the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors invites and will receive written, sealed bids until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Supervisor’s office at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi for one or more pieces of equipment.

Specifications for the bids are on file with, and may be obtained from, the Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors at their office. The address is Courthouse Square, P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, MS 39451. The phone number is 601.394.2394, the fax number is 601.394.4650 and the contact person is Lavon Pringle, Purchase Clerk.

The bids are to be submitted on the bid sheet attached to the specifications in a sealed envelope labeled “Dump Truck/Garbage Truck Bid,” “Lease Purchase Financing Bid,” or “Dump Truck/Garbage Truck and Lease Purchase Financing Bids.” The Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The sale will be conducted by live reverse auction in the board room. Procedures for the sale are available from the purchase clerk.

This 15th day of June, 2020. G.L. Dearman, President, Greene County Board of Supervisors.

Michelle D. Eubanks, Clerk.

