Towns of McLain and Leakesville set Special Elections to consider electric franchise for Mississippi Power Co.

The Greene County municipalities of McLain and Leakesville have set Tuesday, Aug. 4, for Special Elections in each town. The purpose of the elections is for residents to consider propositions for ordinances related to electric power franchises for the communities. Details are provided below and are also set to publish in the print editions of the Herald for three consecutive weeks.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION OF ELECTRIC FRANCHISE

MUNICIPALITY OF McLAIN, MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of the Municipality of McLain, Mississippi, that a special election shall be held in the Municipality of McLain, on Tuesday, the 4th day of August, 2020, on the following proposition:

PROPOSITION

Do you approve or disapprove of the action of the Board of Aldermen of the Municipality of McLain, Mississippi, in adopting an ordinance entitled, “AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A NON-EXCLUSIVE ELECTRIC FRANCHISE TO MISSISSIPPI POWER COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS, AND ASSIGNS, IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF McLAIN, MISSISSIPPI,” whereby an electric franchise was granted to Mississippi Power Company, its successors, and assigns, as per the terms of said ordinance which was adopted by the Board of Aldermen on the 7th day of July, 2020.

Said election will be held at the usual voting places in all precincts of the Municipality.

Said polling places will be open from the hour of seven o’clock a.m. until the hour of seven o’clock p.m. on said day. All qualified electors may vote at said election.

Said special election will be held pursuant to a Resolution of the Board of Aldermen, adopted on the 7th day of July, 2020, calling a special election for the approval or disapproval of a majority of the qualified electors of the Municipality of McLain, Mississippi, of the action of the Board of Aldermen in adopting an ordinance entitled, “AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A NON-EXCLUSIVE ELECTRIC FRANCHISE TO MISSISSIPPI POWER COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS, AND ASSIGNS, IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF McLAIN, MISSISSIPPI.”

A copy of said ordinance and proceedings whereby same was adopted is attached hereto as part of this notice.

Done by order of the Board of Aldermen this the 7th day of July, A.D. 2020.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS

Clerk, Municipality of McLain, Mississippi

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION OF ELECTRIC FRANCHISE

MUNICIPALITY OF LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of the Municipality of Leakesville, Mississippi, that a special election shall be held in the Municipality of Leakesville, on Tuesday, the 4th day of August, 2020, on the following proposition:

PROPOSITION

Do you approve or disapprove of the action of the Board of Aldermen of the Municipality of Leakesville, Mississippi, in adopting an ordinance entitled, “AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A NON-EXCLUSIVE ELECTRIC FRANCHISE TO MISSISSIPPI POWER COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS, AND ASSIGNS, IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI,” whereby an electric franchise was granted to Mississippi Power Company, its successors, and assigns, as per the terms of said ordinance which was adopted by the Board of Aldermen on the 7th day of July, 2020.

Said election will be held at the usual voting places in all precincts of the Municipality.

Said polling places will be open from the hour of seven o’clock a.m. until the hour of seven o’clock p.m. on said day. All qualified electors may vote at said election.

Said special election will be held pursuant to a Resolution of the Board of Aldermen, adopted on the 7th day of July, 2020, calling a special election for the approval or disapproval of a majority of the qualified electors of the Municipality of Leakesville, Mississippi, of the action of the Board of Aldermen in adopting an ordinance entitled, “AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A NON-EXCLUSIVE ELECTRIC FRANCHISE TO MISSISSIPPI POWER COMPANY, ITS SUCCESSORS, AND ASSIGNS, IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI.”

A copy of said ordinance and proceedings whereby same was adopted is attached hereto as part of this notice.

Done by order of the Board of Aldermen this the 7th day of July, A.D. 2020.

Rex Garretson

Clerk, Municipality of Leakesville, Mississippi