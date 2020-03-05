Chancery Court notices from March 5, 2020 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF INEY LEVERETTE, DECEASED

NO. 20-3MAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of administration upon the estate of Iney Leverette, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, on the 24th day of January A.D. 2020, in Case No. 20-3MAM notice is hereby given to all parties having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety (90) days from and after the date of the first publication of this notice, as required by law, or the same will be forever barred.

WITNESS my signature on this the 3rd day of February, A.D. 2020.

Joe Leverette, Administrator

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF INEY LEVERETTE, DECEASED

NO. 20-3MAM

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

TO ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF INEY LEVERETTE, deceased, who died intestate on May 26, 1996, that the names of such heirs are unknown and whose parties in interest are unknown, you are summoned to appear before the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi on the 9th day of April, A.D., 2020, at 9:30 a.m., in Cause No. 20-3MAM, at the Greene County Courthouse in the City of Leakesville, State of Mississippi.

THIS the 12th day of February, A.D., 2020.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

CHANCERY CLERK OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

DARRYL A. HURT, JR.

ATTORNEY AT LAW

385 RATLIFF STREET

LUCEDALE, MS 39452

(601) 947-4261

MSB#2929

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELTON RAY TURNER, SR., DECEASED

CYNTHIA TURNER,

ADMINISTRATRIX

CAUSE NO. 2019-134-DNH

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

To: The Unknown Heirs-At-Law of Delton Ray Turner, Sr., Deceased if any, whose names and addresses and unknown.

The complaint which is attached to this summons is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 1:00 p.m. on the 20th day of April, 2020, in the courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in the case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to L. Joe Beard, Petitioner’s attorney, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, this 6th day of February, 2020.

Michelle D. Eubanks

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti R. Zehner

Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELTON RAY TURNER, SR., DECEASED

CYNTHIA TURNER, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-134-DNH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 6th day of Febuary, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2019-134-DNH, to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of Delton Ray Turner, Sr., deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 6th day of February, 2020.

Cynthia Turner,

Administratrix of the Estate of

Delton Ray Turner, Sr.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSE RUSSELL, DECEASED

JODY FOUNTAIN, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 20-CV-00021-MAM

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The known and unknown Heirs-at-Law under the provisions of Sections 91-1-27 and 29 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as Annotated and Amended, of ROSE RUSSELL, Deceased, and any other person or party claiming any legal or equitable interest in and to the Estate of ROSE RUSSELL, Deceased.

You have been made a Respondent to the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law of ROSE RUSSELL, Deceased, filed in this Court by JODY FOUNTAIN on February 14, 2020.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND COMMANDED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AT THE GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE IN LEAKESVILLE MISSISSIPPI, ON THE 8TH DAY OF APRIL 2020, AT 9:30 A.M. TO RESPOND TO SAID PETITION AND SHOW CAUSE WHY THE RELIEF SOUGHT AND PRAYED FOR IN THE PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRS-AT-LAW OF ROSE RUSSELL, DECEASED, SHOULD NOT BE GRANTED, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION.

YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO FILE AN ANSWER OR OTHER PLEADING, BUT YOU MAY DO SO IF YOU DESIRE.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT this the 24th day of February, 2020.

Michelle Eubanks,

Greene County Chancery Clerk

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Issued at the Request of:

Ann L. Griffin (MSB #104935)

BRYAN NELSON P.A.

Post Office Drawer 18109

Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39404-8109

Telephone: (601)261-4100

Email: AGriffin@bnlawfirm.com

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

WANDA K. LUCAS ET AL PLAINTIFFS

VS. THE HEIRS-AT-LAW OF RUSSELL R. LUCAS, DECEASED DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO. 20-CV-00001-TLH

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Heirs-at-Law of Russell R. Lucas, Deceased

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Wanda K. Lucas, Jonathan C. Lucas, and Andrew S. Lucas, the widow and children of Russell R. Lucas, deceased, seeking an adjudication that they are the his sole and only heirs-at-law. Defendants other than you in this action are unknown after diligent inquiry.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition for Adjudication of Heirship filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 6th day of April, A.D., 2020 in the Courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court this 18th day of February, A.D., 2020.

Michelle D. Eubanks,

Chancery Clerk of

Greene County, Mississippi

/s/ Patti R. Zehner

By: Patti R. Zehner, Deputy Clerk

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRAHAM EDWARD CROCKER, SR., DECEASED

DONNA SUE CROCKER,

PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2020-2-MAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 6th day of February, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-2-MAM, to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of Graham Edward Crocker, Sr., deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 6th day of February, 2020.

DONNA SUE CROCKER,

Administratrix of the Estate of Graham Edward Crocker,Sr.

L. Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177

Leakesville, Mississippi 39451

Telephone No. – 601/394/5900

Fax 601/394/2858

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRAHAM EDWARD CROCKER, SR., DECEASED

DONNA SUE CROCKER,

ADMINISTRATRIX

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF GRAHAM EDWARD CROCKER, SR., DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN.

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 9TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to L. Joe Beard, Petitioner’s attorney, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, this 20th day of February, 2020. (SEAL)

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Patti R. Zehner

DEPUTY CLERK

