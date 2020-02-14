Town of McLain sets public meeting for community services grant

PUBLIC MEETING

The Town of McLain, Mississippi was recently the recipient of a grant (1135-18-246-PF-01) from the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Services Division, through funding made available by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

A public meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 2, 2020 at McLain Town Hall, located at 106 S. Church Avenue in McLain, Mississippi. The purpose of this meeting is to provide citizens with information regarding progress of the activities undertaken through the CDBG Program and to receive citizen input concerning that progress.

The location of this hearing is accessible to persons with disability. All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact the McLain Town Clerk at (601)753-2205 at least three days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate the request.

The Town of McLain does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its program or activities.

