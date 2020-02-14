Bids sought for 16th Section ‘operator select’ harvest

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS STUMPAGE FOR SALE

ON 16-4N-8W

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m., March 9, 2020, for the right to purchase all timber designated for the purpose on Section 16, Township 4 North, Range 8 West in Greene County, Mississippi. This is an “operator select” mechanical thinning on a ±140 acre unmarked pine stand. Bids offered will be per ton of pine pulpwood, pine chip-n-saw, pine sawtimber, and hardwood pulpwood.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning material for the salw, conditions of the sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 29476, telephone number (228)234-1536, or the Assistant Regional Forester, telephone number (601)528-4873.

The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates: February 13, 20 and 27, and March 5, 2020

43-(178)-Feb.13-4tc