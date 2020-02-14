GC Health and Rehab issues policy statement

NONDISCRIMATION POLICY

As a recipient of federal financial assistance, Greene County Health & Rehab, does not exclude, deny benefits to or otherwise discriminate against any person of the grounds of race, color or national origin, or on the basis of disability or age in admission to, participation in, or receipt of the services and benefits of any of its programs and activities or in employment therein, whether carried out by Greene County Health & Rehab directly or through a contactor or any other entity with whom Greene County Health & Rehab arranges to carry out this programs and activities.

This statement is in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975 and Regulation so the US Department of Health and Human Services issued pursuant to the Acts, Title 45 Code of Federal Regulations Part 80, 84 and 91. (Other Federal Laws and Regulation provide similar protection against discrimination on grounds of sex and creed). In case of questions concerning this policy or in the event of a desire to file a complaint alleging violations of the above, please contact:

Greene County Health & Rehab. (601)394-2371.

Greene County Health & Rehab is an equal opportunity employer.

