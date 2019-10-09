Chancery Court notices from Oct. 10, 2019 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BERNICE SHOEMAKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 19-56-TLH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary having been granted on September 20, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Bernice Shoemaker, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 20th day of September, 2019.

Donna Shoemaker Parnell, Executor

LEE TURNER, Attorney

PO Box 1492 – Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-5008

MS Bar No.: 101968

Publish: September 26, 2019, October 3, 2019, and October 10, 2019.

23-(161)-Sept. 26­­-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LANNA IRENE GILLIE, DECEASED

PERRY M. GILLIE, SR. ADMINISTRATOR

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 19-CV-0103-TLH

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUMMONS

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF LANNA IRENE GILLIE, DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

You have been made respondents in the lawsuit filed in this Court by PERRY M. GILLIE SR.. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action seeking to have PERRY M. GILLIE SR. ELIZABETH ANN ELMORE AND DIRKEN A. TURNER, decreed by this Court to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of LANNA IRENE GILLIE, deceased, as fully set out in the Petition or Complaint on file in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 17th DAY OF JANUARY 2020, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to Maurice M. Forsyth, Attorney at Law, Post Office Box 636, Richton, Mississippi 39476.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 25th day of September, A. D. 2019

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

CHANCERY CLERK OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

25-(400)-Oct.10-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LANNA IRENE GILLIE, DECEASED

PERRY M. GILLIE, SR. ADMINISTRATOR

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 19-CV-0103-TLH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration were granted on the 18th day of September, 2019 by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Civil Action No.19-CV-0103-TLH to the undersigned upon the Estate of LANNA IRENE GILLIE, deceased.

Therefore, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate that you are required to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date this notice is first published, and that if you fail to do so, such claims will be forever barred.

Given on this, the 2nd day of October, 2019.

Perry M. Gillie, Sr. Administrator

M. McIntosh Forsyth

Attorney for the Estate

P.O. Box 636

Richton, MS 39476-0636

(601) 788-5642

MS State Bar No. 5432

25-(194)-Oct.10-3tc



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST RODNEY MCDONALD, DECEASED

GEORGE ANTHONY MCDONALD, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-96-TLH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 27th day of September, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2019-96-TLH, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Ernest Rodney McDonald, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 7th day of October, 2019.

GEORGE ANTHONY MCDONALD,

Executor of the Estate

of Ernest Rodney McDonald

PUBLISH THREE (3) TIMES

L. Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177

Leakesville, Mississippi 39451

Telephone No. – 601/394/5900

Fax 601/394/2858

25-(189)-Oct.10­­-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST RODNEY MCDONALD, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-96-TLH

GEORGE ANTHONY MCDONALD, EXECUTOR

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF ERNEST RODNEY MCDONALD, DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN.

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 15th DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2019, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to L. Joe Beard, Petitioner’s attorney, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, this 27th day of October, 2019.

(SEAL)MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

By: Crystal Johnson, D.C.

DEPUTY CLERK

PUBLISH THREE (3) TIMES

25-(283)-Oct.10­­-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE SUMMERS BREWER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-51-MAM

GARLAINA BREWER BRADSHAW, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 12th day of September, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2019-51-MAM, to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of Alice Summers Brewer, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of September, 2019.

GARLAINA BREWER BRADSHAW,

Administratrix of the Estate

of Alice Summers Brewer

PUBLISH THREE (3) TIMES

L. Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177

Leakesville, Mississippi 39451

Telephone No. – 601/394/5900

Fax 601/394/2858

25-(191­­­)-Oct.10­­-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE SUMMERS BREWER, DECEASED

GARLAINA BREWER BRADSHAW, ADMINISTRATRIX

CAUSE NO. 2019-51-MAM

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF ALICE SUMMERS BREWER, DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN.

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 22nd DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2019, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to L. Joe Beard, Petitioner’s attorney, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, this 30th day of September, 2019.

(SEAL)

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

BY:Patti R. Zehner,

DEPUTY CLERK

PUBLISH THREE (3) TIMES

25-(354)-Oct.10­­-3tc



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS ALEX DEARMAN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-41-MAM

LEE TURNER, PETITIONER

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREEENE

TO: The unknown heirs-at-law, whose names are unknown, of THOMAS ALEX DEARMAN, deceased, who are adults, if they be living and are non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown heirs-at-law, devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives, all non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, and whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this court.

The Petition filed against you is a civil action seeking to determine the sole and only heirs-at-law of THOMAS ALEX DEARMAN, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 22nd day of November, 2019 in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, located at Main Street, Mississippi 39451; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgement will be entered against you for the relief demanded.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, this 24th day of September 2019.

(SEAL)

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

23-(318)-Sept. 26­­-3tc