Bids sought for timber sale on public school land

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON 16-1N-7W

Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. October 28, 2019, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 7 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a ±56 acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following, more or less: 1,886 tons pine sawtimber, 13 tons pine poles, 235 tons pine chip-and-saw, 193 tons pine pulpwood, 641 tons hardwood sawtimber, 1,238 tons hardwood pulpwood, more or less. The above figures are not to be construed to be the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and bid accordingly. The timber may be inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates:

October 3, 10, 17 and 24

24-(222)-Oct. 3-4tc