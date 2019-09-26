Town of Leakesville taking bids for sewer system improvements

TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE

2018 SEWER SYSTEM

IMPROVEMENTS

SRF C-280-851-01

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the 2018 Sewer System Improvements will be received by the Town of Leakesville, at the Town Hall located at 301-A Lafayette Avenue, Leakesville, MS 39451 until 10:00 A.M., local time on October 29, 2019, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consist of the installation of approximately 4,400 linear feet (2,975 linear feet by open cut methods and 1,425 linear feet by horizontal directional drilling methods) of 8” treated wastewater effluent pressure main, construction of a 500 gpm effluent pump station, generator and automatic transfer switch, modifications to the existing chlorine contact chamber, installation of post aeration facilities, and all appurtenances.

Bids will be received from a single prime Contractor. Bids shall be on a unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items, if applicable, as indicated in the Bid Form.

This Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc., 401 Cowan Road, Suite A, Gulfport, MS 39507, (228) 864-7612. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Thursday (between the hours of 7:30 A.M. and 5:30 P.M.) and Friday (between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and Noon). Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding documents are being made available via paper copy or pdf for a charge of $100 (hard copy) or $50 (CD). Plan holders are required to log-in or register for an account at www.bmaprojects.com to view and order Bidding Documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid email address for registration. The cost for the bidding documents is non-refundable and must be purchased through the website. For questions regarding website registration and online orders please contact Plan House Printing at (228) 248-0181.

The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time on October 15, 2019 at the Town Hall located at 301-A Lafayette Avenue, Leakesville, MS 39451. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.

For bids exceeding $50,000.00, Bidder must indicate his Certificate of Responsibility Number on the outside of sealed proposal as required by Mississippi Law. Effective July 1, 2010; Per MS Code 31-3-21(3); any bid submitted by a nonresident contractor which does not include the nonresident contractor’s current state law pertaining to such state’s treatment of nonresident contractors, shall be rejected and not considered for award. If no such law exists in the non-resident contractor’s state, then the non-resident contractor may provide a statement to that effect.

Additional information and assistance regarding this bid opportunity, the MS Procurement Technical Assistance Program, and local contract procurement center may be found at www.mscpc.com

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material and/or supply needs.

Any contract or contracts awarded under this invitation for bids are expected to be funded in whole or in part by anticipated funds from the Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund (WPCRLF) loan program from the State of Mississippi. Neither the State of Mississippi, the Commission on Environmental Quality nor any of their employees is or will be a party to this invitation for bids or any resulting or related contracts. This procurement will be subject to all applicable sections of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Published by order of the Town of Leakesville, Mississippi; this the

18th day of September, 2019.

Publish Dates: September 26, 2019 and October 3, 2019

23-(723)-Sept. 26­­-2tc