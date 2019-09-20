Chancery Court notices from 9-19-19 edition

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

WHEREAS, on the 16th day of August, 2016, Virginia R. Johnson, an unmarried woman, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust Book 2016 at Page 4290; and

WHEREAS, on the 30th day of June, 2017, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, assigned said Deed of Trust unto Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2017 at Page 3261; and

WHEREAS, on 21st day of August, 2019, a Partial Release of Deed of Trust was filed, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2019 at Page 4012; and

WHEREAS, on the 30th day of May, 2018 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Gen Substitue Trustee Book 2018 at Page 33; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 10th day of October, 2019, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the front entrance (facing Main St.) of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, and Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 8, Township 5 North, Range 8 West; Less and except the following 12.05 acres:

Also, less and except: the West half of North half of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 9, Township 5 North, Range 8 West:

Also, less and except: being at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 9, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, and run N 309 feet to the South or West side of a public road; thence run in a Southerly and an Easterly direction along the ditch of said public road to a point where said public road intersects the South boundary line of said forty, said point being 743 feet East of the Southwest corner thereof; thence run West a distance of 743 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 2.05 acres, more or less, and being in the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 9, Township 5 North, Range 8 West.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 6th day of September, 2019.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd.,

Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020 amt/F18-0358

PUBLISH: 9.19.19 / 9.26.19 / 10.3.19

22-(556)-Sept. 19­­-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALLACE TIMOTHY SMITH, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 19-80-TLH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on July 19, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Wallace Timothy Smith, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 30th day of August, 2019.

Wallace C. Smith, Administrator

LEE TURNER, Attorney

P.O. Box 1492

Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-5008

MS Bar No.: 101968

Publish: September 4, 2019, September 11, 2019, and ‘

September 18, 2019

20-(167)-Sept. 5-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NO. 2019-46 (MAM)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PERCY ROY MILSTEAD, SR., DECEASED

JIMMIE J. MILSTEAD, EXECUTOR

SUMMONS – NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PERCY ROY MILSTEAD, SR., DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 1st day of April, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned on the Estate of PERCY ROY MILSTEAD, SR., Deceased, of State Line, Greene County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the estate of said decedent to present same to the Clerk of said court for probate and registration according to law within three (3) months from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 16th day of September, 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

P.O. BOX 610

LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

MALCOLM N. MURPHY

ATTORNEY AT LAW

P.O. BOX 35, LUCEDALE, MS 39452

(601)947-8125 MSB#3662

22-(216)-Sept. 19­­-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NO. 2019-46 (MAM)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PERCY ROY MILSTEAD, SR., DECEASED,

JIMMIE J. MILSTEAD, EXECUTOR

SUMMONS – TO: THE UNKNOWN OR KNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST AS HEIRS OF PERCY ROY MILSTEAD, SR., DECEASED

You have been made Respondents in this action filed by Jimmie J. Milstead as Executor of the Estate of Percy Roy Milstead, Sr., Deceased.

The Petition filed against you is a civil action seeking to have Jimmie J. Milstead and the children of his only deceased brother, Percy Roy Milstead, Jr., being June Elaine Rowell, Michael Milstead, Krystal Gunter and Roger Milstead declared and adjudicated as the sole and only heirs-at-law of the Deceased, PERCY ROY MILSTEAD, SR., as fully set out in the Petition on file in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi. A Deceased Sister, Dana Waller, whereabouts are unknown and it is unknown if she has surviving heirs at law and if there be any such surviving heirs at law you are required to respond to this publication.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 A.M., on the 21st day of October, 2019, in the Courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse, main courtroom, Main Street, Leakesville, MS., 39451, and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire by filing with the Chancery Clerk with a copy thereof to A. Malcolm N. Murphy, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 35, Lucedale, MS., 39452.

ISSUED under my hand and official seal of the Court on this the 16th day of September, 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

P.O. BOX 610, LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

22-(394)-Sept. 19­­-3tc