Town of McLain soliciting bids for fencing, debris removal

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

TOWN OF MCLAIN

WASTEWATER SYSTEM REHABILITATION RE-BID

CDBG PROJECT #1135-18-246-PF-01

CONTRACT NUMBER 2 – SECURITY

Sealed bids will be received at City Hall, 106 Church Street, McLain, Mississippi 39456, until 3:00 pm local time, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. These bids are to be for furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work necessary to secure existing sewage facilities by installing fencing, signage and removal of debris and brush in the Town of McLain as indicated in the plans and project manual. Copies of the project manual including project drawings and technical specifications are on file and may be inspected at the office of:

W Engineering, P.A.

301 Central Avenue East

Wiggins, MS 39577

A complete set of bid documents may be obtained from the same address for a fee of $50.00 non-refundable.

There will not be a pre-bid conference for this project.

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guaranty in the amount of five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. The bid guaranty may be by certified check or bid bond made payable to the Town of McLain.

Bids may be held by the Town of McLain for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of evaluating bids prior to award of contract.

The Town of McLain reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or waive any informality in the bids received.

This construction project is financed by the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Services Division, by a Community Development Block Grant through the Small Government Public Facilities Category, 1135-18-246-PF-01, and is subject to the rules and regulations of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and all amendments thereof. Neither the United States nor any departments, agencies, or employees is, or will be, a part of this request for quotes or any resulting contract.

The successful bidder must comply with Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. 1701u). CDBG regulations governing the grant require that, to the greatest extent feasible opportunities for contracting, subcontracting, training and employment arising in connection with this CDBG project will be extended to Section 3 businesses and Section 3 residents.

Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.

The Town of McLain is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and hereby notifies all Bidders will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, sexual preference, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder must comply with the Davis-Bacon Act which requires that all laborers and mechanics shall be paid at rates not less than those determined by the Department of Labor to be prevailing for the locality in which the project is located.

Publish: August 22, 2019 and August 29, 2019

TOWN OF MCLAIN

By Mayor Steve McCluskey

16-(567)-August 22-2tc