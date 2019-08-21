Chancery Court notices for Aug. 22, 2019 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF WALTER LEE

JOHNSON, JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-76-MAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on 13th day of June, 2019, and issued on June 13, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, Jessica Leverette, Administratrix of the Estate of Walter Lee Johnson, Jr., deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 12th day of August, 2019.

Jessica Leverette, Administratrix of

The Estate of Walter Lee Johnson, Jr., deceased

Curtis L. Bates

Law Office of Curtis L. Bates, PLLC

Post Office Box 72

Waynesboro, MS 39367

MS Bar No. 100288

Publication Dates: August 22; August 29; and September 5, 2019

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, L.T. LAND, JR., as Grantor, by Deed of Trust dated February 17, 2017 recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2017 at Page 840 of the Deed of Trust records of the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi, conveyed certain property therein described in trust to David A. Wheeler, as Trustee, to secure payment of a certain indebtedness to Community Bank, Coast, as Beneficiary; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the said Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured having been disclosed and payable in accordance of the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Community Bank of Mississippi fka Community Bank, Coast having requested the undersigned Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder together with attorney’s fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned Trustee, pursuant to such authority and the request so made does hereby give notice that he will sell during the legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) on the 13th day of September, 2019, at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the following described land and property being located and situated in Greene County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 1, Block 31, Northwest Division, Town of Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 15th day of August, 2019.

DAVID A. WHEELER, Trustee

Wheeler & Wheeler, PLLC

P.O. Box 264

Biloxi, MS 39533

(228) 374-6720

PUBLICATION DATES: 8/22/19; 8/29/19; 9/5/19; & 9/12/19

In the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi

David M. Chatham and Ramona M. Chatham; Plaintiffs

Versus

Economy Housing, Inc.

and any and all other persons, firms, and corporations having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest in the land hereinafter described; Defendants

Cause number :19-93TLH

NON-RESIDENT SUMMONS

TO: Economy Housing, Inc., and any and all other persons, firms, and corporations having or claiming to have any legal or equitable interest in the land hereinafter described, whose names, post office addresses or street address are unknown to the Plaintiffs and who are not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiffs. The Plaintiffs have been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendants after having made diligent search and inquiry both within and without the State of Mississippi.

You have been made Defendants in the law suit filed in this Court by David M. Chatham and Ramona M. Chatham.

The Complaint filed against you has initiated a Civil Action being a Complaint to Quiet and Confirm Title to real property more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH,

RANGE 5 WEST

Tract I:

Any and all interest in the entire Block 4 of the Milstead Addition to the Town of State Line, Greene County, Mississippi, according to a plat or survey thereof on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi.

AND:

Tract II:

Any and all interest in land described as part of .72 Acres Lot 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and of Block 4 Milstead Edition, Town of State Line, County of Greene and State of Mississippi.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint filed against you in this action at 9:30 A.M. on the 20th day of September, 2019, in the Courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire in care of Darryl A. Hurt, Jr., Attorney at Law, 385 Ratliff Street, Lucedale, MS 39452.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 6th day of August, A. D., 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Chancery Clerk of Greene

County, Mississippi

By Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

NICHOLAS CAREY, PLANTIFF

VERSUS FELICIA ROUSE, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO. 2015-119-MAM

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: FELICIA ROUSE

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by NICHOLAS CAREY, seeking a Custody Modification.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Nicholas Carey, 1103 S. Main Street, New Augusta, MS 39462.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DAY OF THE 22ND day of AUGUST, 2019, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 14th day of August, 2019.

Michelle D. Eubanks

Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi

By Patti R. Zehner, DC

