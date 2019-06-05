Chancery Court Notices for week of June 6, 2019
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE FAYE BRADLEY, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2018-153-TH
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on May 8, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Bessie Faye Bradley, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of May, 2019.
Pam Anderson, Administrator
LEE TURNER, Attorney
P.O. Box 1492
Leakesville, MS 39451
(601) 394-5008
MS Bar No.: 101968
Publish: June 5, 2019,
June 12, 2019, and June 19, 2019
7-(268)-June 6-3tc