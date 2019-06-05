Chancery Court Notices for week of June 6, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BESSIE FAYE BRADLEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2018-153-TH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on May 8, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Bessie Faye Bradley, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 28th day of May, 2019.

Pam Anderson, Administrator

LEE TURNER, Attorney

P.O. Box 1492

Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-5008

MS Bar No.: 101968

Publish: June 5, 2019,

June 12, 2019, and June 19, 2019

