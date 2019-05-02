Public notice issued concerning proposed cell tower on Industrial Park Rd

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 311-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 118 Industrial Park Road, Leakesville, Greene County, MS, 39451, Lat: [31-10-48.39], Long: [-88-35-52.69].

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1121785.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, John, j.huter@trileaf.com, 2550 S IH 35, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704, 512-519-9388.

2-(166)-May 2-2tc.­­