CHANCERY COURT notices from May 2, 2019 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE THEO ROBERTS, JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-19-MM

KEITH LYLE ROBERTS, ADMINISTRATOR

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI – COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF CLARENCE THEO ROBERTS, JR., DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN.

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 24TH DAY OF MAY, 2019, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to L. Joe Beard, Petitioner’s attorney, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, the 22nd day of April, 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS – GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

BY: PATTI ZEHNER, DEPUTY CLERK

1-(347)-April 25-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE THEO ROBERTS, JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2019-19-MM

KEITH LYLE ROBERTS, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd day of April, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2019-19-MM, to the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Clarence Theo Roberts, Jr., deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will forever be barred.

This the 22nd day of April, 2019.

Keith Lyle Roberts, Executor of the Estate of Clarence Theo Roberts, Jr.

Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177 – Leakesville, Mississippi 39451

Telephone No. – (601)394-5900 Fax (601)394-2858

1-(184)-April 25-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TIMOTHY CADE COOLEY, PLAINTIFF

VERSUS APRIL EARWOOD COOLEY, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO.: 2019-00055-TLH

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: April Earwood Cooley adult resident citizen of the State of Mississippi or is not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff has been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendant after having made diligent search and inquiry both within and without the State of Mississippi.

You have been made a Defendant in the lawsuit filed in this Court by Timothy Cade Cooley. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action, being an Com-plaint for Divorce.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:30 o’clock A.M. on the 21st day of June, 2019, in the Greene County Chancery Court in Leakesville, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire in care of Dennis DeBar, Jr., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 1090, 410 Greene Ave., Leakesville, MS 39451.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 26th day of April, 2019.

Michelle D. Eubanks, Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi

BY:Patti R. Zehner, Deputy Clerk

2-(268)-May 2-3tc