Bids sought for asphalt paving project

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will receive sealed bids at the Greene County Courthouse, Supervisor’s Office, 413 Greene Avenue, Leakesville, Mississippi, until 10:00 A.M.,

Monday, June 3, 2019 furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment in association with District #5 – 2019 Asphalt Paving Program, as described in and reflected by the plans and specifications prepared by The Walker Associates, Engineers- Planners- Designers, PLLC, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, dated May 2019, after which time, said sealed bids shall be publicly opened and read.

Plans and specifications must be obtained by paper copy for bona fide bidders. Plan Holders are required to log-in or register for an account to view or order bid documents at www.twaplanroom.com. Bid documents are non-refundable and must be purchased through the website. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, please contact Plan House at 601-336-6378. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates at 601-583-2127. No partial sets of drawings or bid documents will be issued.

Bids will be accepted only under the name of the Bidder to whom plans and proposals have been issued by the County Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of plan holders maintained by the County Engineer. For sealed bids, the current Certificate of Responsibility Number of the bidder shall appear on the outside of each sealed envelope containing a proposal, said envelope being plainly marked “District #5 – 2019 Asphalt Paving Program”.

Proposals shall be returned in the original binding as issued. Incomplete documents will be considered a “stripped” bid and will not be eligible for consideration by the Board. Proposals shall be submitted in duplicate only upon the blank bid forms provided with the drawings and general conditions and scope of work and must be accompanied by Bid Security in the form of a certified check or acceptable bid bond in an amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the base bid. Said security to be forfeited, as liquidated damages, not penalty, by a bidder who may be awarded the contract, but who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute the contract and post the required performance bond in the form and amount, and within the time specified.

The bid bond, or the certified check, if used in lieu thereof, shall be payable unconditionally to Greene County, Mississippi.

Bids on the project must be received on or before the time specified above and no bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time and date for the receipt of bids. All bids submitted must comply with the requirements of Chapter 3, Title 31 (Sections 31-3-1, et seq.) of Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, and the performance of any contract awarded shall be bonded in accordance with Chapter 5, Title 31, of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities.

DATED this 22nd day of April, A.D., 2019.

GREENE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

BY: /s/ Harold Cook

President

Publish: May 2, 2019 and May 9, 2019

