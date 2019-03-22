State line to hold public hearing concerning infrastructure grant

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of State Line, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for town-wide Infrastructure Improvements – Drainage.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $24,000,000 that will be made available to cities, towns and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at State Line Town Hall, located at 229 Main Street, on Tuesday, April 2nd at 5:00 pm. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Tanya Taylor (601) 848-7755 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The Town of State Line does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment of employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting, written comments will be considered until the close of business on Friday, April 12, 2019. Written comments should be mailed to the Town of State Line to the c/o Tanya Taylor, 229 Main Street, State Line, MS 39362.

