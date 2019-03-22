Chancery Court notices from Mar. 21, 2019 edition

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

­NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on April 26, 2016, Brian Cristopher Sumrall AKA Brian Christopher Sumrall, unmarried executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Ditech Financial LLC, which deed of trust was recorded on May 9, 2016, in Book 2016, Page 1880, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS the aforementioned deed of trust was assigned by Ditech Financial LLC successor in interest to Green Tree Servicing LLC to Walter Investment Management Corp., by instrument dated May 24, 2016, and recorded on May 31, 2016, in Book 2016, Page 2204 of the records of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS the aforementioned deed of trust was assigned by Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC, as attorney in fact for Walter Investment Management Corp. to The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as trustee for Mid-State Capital Trust 2010-1, by instrument dated August 22, 2017, and recorded on August 29, 2017, in Book 2017, Page 3979 of the records of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2010-1 Trust, the holder of the deed of trust, substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on February 6, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 2019, Page 8, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2010-1 Trust, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on March 28, 2019, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse facing South in Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT A PINE KNOT AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, T-1-N, R-8-W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND RUN N01’17’00’ E 590.32 FEET ALONG THE FORTY LINE TO AN IRON PIN FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN N89’20’00’ W 361.50 FEET; THENCE RUN N01’17’00’E 361.50 FEET; THENCE RUN S89’20’00’ 361.50 FEET; THENCE RUN S01’17’00’W 361.50 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOCATED IN THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, T-1-N, R-8-W, GREENE COUNTY, Mississippi.

EASEMENT DESCRIPTION:

COMMENCING AT A PINE 1340T AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, T-1-N, R-8-W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND RUN N01’17’00’E 590.32 FEET ALONG THE FORTY LINE TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN N01’17’00’E 55.76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF A 30 FOOT EASEMENT BEING 15 FEET EITHER SIDE OF A LINE AS FOLLOWS: S67’02’58’E 63.44 FEET, S44’35’00’E 80.02 N78’20’45’E 124.45 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF JERICHO LOOP. SAID EASEMENT BEING LOCATED IN THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF

SECTION 21, T-1-N, R-8-W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 19th day of February, 2019

/s/ James L. DeLoach

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Substitute Trustee

299 South 9th Street

Oxford, MS 38655

(770)643-2148

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 5357618

PUBLISH: 03/07/2019, 03/14/2019, 03/21/2019

46-(836)-Mar.7-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA DIANE HOVATTER, DECEASED

DANIELLE HOVATTER,

PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-17-NH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 21st day of February, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2019-17-NH, to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of Linda Diane Hovatter, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 21st day of February, 2019.

DANIELLE HOVATTER,

Administratrix of the Estate

of Linda Diane Hovatter

PUBLISH THREE (3) TIMES

L. Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177

Leakesville, Mississippi 39451

Telephone No. – 601/394/5900

Fax 601/394/2858

46-(186)-Mar.7-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA DIANE HOVATTER, DECEASED

DANIELLE HOVATTER,

ADMINISTRATRIX

CAUSE NO. 2019-17-NH

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF LINDA DIANE HOVATTER, DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN.

THE COMPLAINT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 26th DAY OF APRIL, 2019, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to L. Joe Beard, Petitioner’s attorney, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court, this 21st day of February, 2019.

(SEAL)

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Pattie R. Zehner

DEPUTY CLERK

PUBLISH THREE (3) TIMES

46-(350)-Mar.7-3tc



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTYE M. TURNER

CAUSE NO. 2019-18-NH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on February 22, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Bettye M. Turner, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 26th day of February, 2019.

Nancy Turner Gordon-Executrix

Sherra Turner-Executrix

Sally Jo Turner Walley-Executrix

LEE TURNER, Attorney

P.O. Box 1492

Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-5008

MS Bar No.: 101968

Publish: March 7, 14 and 21, 2019

46-(168)-Mar.7-3tc

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 1998, executed by GAYLA GWEN WILLIAMS, MELBERN R. WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to GREG FONTENOT, as Trustee, for UNITED COMPANIES LENDING CORPORATION, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi filed and recorded September 30, 1998, in Deed Book 192, Page 472 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for the UCFC Loan Trust 1998-C; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and NOW,

THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on March 28, 2019 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse facing south proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, to wit:

SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 2, NORTH, RANGE 7 WEST, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI: BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 7 WEST (SE COR. OF NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 6, T2N, R7W). RUN WEST 241 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF A COUNTRY DIRT ROAD; THENCE RUN NORTH 25 DEGREES AND 33 MINUTES EAST 464.8 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD; THENCE RUN EAST 40.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 419.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL CONTAINING 1.40 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be HC1 BOX 49, NEELY, MS 39461.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rubinlublin.com/property-listing Tel:

(877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 PUBLISH: 02/28/2019, 03/07/2019, 03/14/2019, 03/21/2019 Ad #152433

45-(695)-Feb.28-4tc