School district seeking bids for 16th Section timber

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE

ON 16-2N-7W

Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS, 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. March 11, 2019, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 2 North, Range 7 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a ±101-acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following, more or less: 2,911 tons pine sawtimber, 26 tons pine poles, 1,798 tons pine chip-and-saw, 1,637 tons pine pulpwood, 336 tons hardwood sawtimber, 1,446 tons hardwood pulpwood, more or less. The above figures are not to be construed to be the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and to bid accordingly. The timber may be inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS, 39476, telephone number (601) 528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates: February 14, 21, 28 and March 7, 2019

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE

ON 16-4N-6W

Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS, 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. March, 11, 2019, for the purchase on a per-ton basis for all timber, standing or down, designated for harvesting in Section 16, Township 4 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi. Each bidder is expected to make their own cruise and bid accordingly.

The sale is a pay as cut final harvest on ±120-acre pine plantation. The stand consists of a hand planted, 28-year old loblolly plantation, with an average merchantable height of 33 feet, and an average DBH of 7 inches. At present the average basal area is 106 square feet per acre. Bids will be on a per ton basis for the following products: pine pulpwood, pine chip-and-saw, pine sawtimber, pine poles, hardwood pulpwood and hardwood sawtimber. The timber may be inspected at any time. Bidder must submit sealed bids to the Greene County School Board.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale and the submission of bids should be obtained from the Assistant Regional Forester, James Shumpert, telephone number (601) 528-4873. The Greene County School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates: February 14, 21, 28 and Mar. 7, 2019

