CHANCERY COURT notices published in 1-31-19 edition

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Elige Nicholson and Myra Nicholson executed and delivered certain deeds of trust in favor of Richton Bank & Trust Company as beneficiary, which said deeds of trust are recorded in the land deed records of Greene County, Mississippi as follows:

Mortgage Book 2010, page 2865,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3592,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3661,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 4451,

Mortgage Book 2014, page 30,

Mortgage Book 2015, page 4778,

Mortgage Book 2016, page 6163; and

WHEREAS, the beneficiary has substituted Pine Belt Land Title, LLC. as its trustee in the place and stead of the original trustee, or any substituted trustee, in that certain Substitution of Trustee recorded at Substitute Trustee Book 2019, page 1; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as secured by said Deeds of Trust, the legal holder of the notes secured by said Deeds of Trust has requested the undersigned to sell said property for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and cost of sale; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, being the trustee as aforesaid, does hereby give notice that on Friday, the 1st day of February, 2019, within legal hours of sale, being between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., will proceed to sell at public auction outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main front door of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property located in Greene County, State of Mississippi, which said property is described in and conveyed by the aforesaid deeds of trust to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH,

RANGE 8 WEST

Section 3: Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter (SE ¼ of SW ¼)

AND ALSO:

Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼)

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Begin at the Northwest Corner of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼) and run thence South 580 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run East 210 feet; thence South 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence North 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, and

Begin at Northeast Corner of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and run thence West 668 feet; thence South 39 Degrees East 304 feet; thence West 490 feet; thence South 21 Degrees 45 Minutes East 770 feet; thence North 17 Degrees 15 Minutes West 156 feet; thence East 362.4 feet; thence North 395 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 6.4 acres, more or less, and begin at Southeast Corner of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and run thence West 997 feet; thence along the South and East boundary of the public road 1188 feet to a point 568 feet North of the Southeast Corner of said SW ¼ of SE ¼; thence South 568 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 8.8 acres, more or less, and

Begin at Northwest Corner of said SW ¼ of SE ¼ run thence South along the West boundary of said forty 790 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run East 260 feet; thence South 335.3 feet; thence West 260 feet; thence North 335.3 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, containing 2 acres, more or less.

Title to said property is presumed to be good, but only such title as is vested in the Trustee will be conveyed.

The aforesaid property will be sold and conveyed without covenants of representation or warranty, and subject to taxes, if any, which may be outstanding against same.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 10th day of January, 2019, on which date I have posted a copy of this notice of the Trustee’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale on the bulletin board in the lobby of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, in Leakesville, Mississippi.

Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, Trustee

By: Paul D. Walley

38-(677)-Jan.10-4tc.­­

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Elige Nicholson and Myra Nicholson executed and delivered certain deeds of trust in favor of Richton Bank & Trust Company as beneficiary, which said deeds of trust are recorded in the land deed records of Greene County, Mississippi as follows:

Mortgage Book 2010, page 2865,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3619,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3647,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 4463,

Mortgage Book 2014, page 6,

Mortgage Book 2015, page 4790,

Mortgage Book 2016, page 6150; and

WHEREAS, the beneficiary has substituted Pine Belt Land Title, LLC. as its trustee in the place and stead of the original trustee, or any substituted trustee, in that certain Substitution of Trustee recorded at Substitute Trustee Book 2019, page 4; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as secured by said Deeds of Trust, the legal holder of the notes secured by said Deeds of Trust has requested the undersigned to sell said property for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and cost of sale; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, being the trustee as aforesaid, does hereby give notice that on Friday, the 1st day of February, 2019, within legal hours of sale, being between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., will proceed to sell at public auction outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main front door of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property located in Greene County, State of Mississippi, which said property is described in and conveyed by the aforesaid deeds of trust to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH,

RANGE 8 WEST

Section 13: Parcel 1: Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of SW ¼ of NW ¼); and

A road or drive way 30 feet wide over part of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of NW ¼) of said Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, described as beginning at Southwest Corner of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ and thence run East 645 feet to the center line of said road, for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 14˚East 160 feet; thence run North 33˚East 200 feet, to the South margin of a public road.

AND ALSO:

Parcel 2: Commence at the Northwest Corner of Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and thence run South 1339.13 feet to a point; thence run East 620.13 feet to a fence corner marking the Northeast Corner of Elige Nicholson property and the Point of Beginning. Thence run North 13 Degrees 15 Minutes 23 Seconds East 226.83 feet along a fence line to a point; thence run North 70 Degrees 07 Minutes 45 Seconds East 191.75 feet to a point in the centerline of a county paved road; thence run South 47 Degrees 42 Minutes 22 Seconds East 424.95 feet along said centerline to a point; thence run West 546.69 feet to the Point of Beginning. All containing 2.21 acres, more or less.

Title to said property is presumed to be good, but only such title as is vested in the Trustee will be conveyed.

The aforesaid property will be sold and conveyed without covenants of representation or warranty, and subject to taxes, if any, which may be outstanding against same.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 10th day of January, 2019, on which date I have posted a copy of this notice of the Trustee’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale on the bulletin board in the lobby of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, in Leakesville, Mississippi.

Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, Trustee

By: Paul D. Walley

38-(677)-Jan.10-4tc.­­

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EUNICE DICKERSON HATHORN, DECEASED

MARY ELLEN MILLER, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-06MM

RULE 81 SUMMONS

TO: The unknown heirs-at-law, whose names are unknown, of EUNICE DICKERSON HATHORN, deceased, who are adults, if they be living and are non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown heirs-at-law, devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives, all non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry , and whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court.

The Petition filed against you is a civil action seeking to determine the sole and only heirs-at-law of EUNICE DICKERSON HATHORN, Deceased, as the following: MARY ELLEN MILLER

Your are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 am on the 15th day of February, 2019 in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, located in Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 8th day of January, 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Artensie Edwards,

Deputy Clerk

PUBLICATION DATES:

Jan. 17, 24 and 31, 2019

39-(323)-Jan.17-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED

BETTY S. BLUE, EXECUTRIX

CAUSE NO. 2017-26-MLF

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: KANDLE S. BLUE

You have been made a Respondent in the action filed in this Court by Betty S. Blue, Executrix of the Estate of James F. Blue, deceased, on her Petition to Approve First and Final Accounting, Distribute Estate Assets and Close Estate.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 15th day of February, 2019, in the Greene County Chancery Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 11th day of January, 2019.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: ARTENSIE EDWARDS

DEPUTY CLERK

39-(238)-Jan.17-3tcOrder Directing Clerk to Give