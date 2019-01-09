CHANCERY COURT NOTICES – published 1-10-19

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 19, 2018, executed by CHARLES CLARDY, CRYSTAL D CLARDY, conveying certain real property therein described to WESTLAND LAND TITLE INSURANCE CO., as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi filed and recorded March 27, 2018, in Deed Book 2018, Page 1167; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on January 31, 2019 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse facing south proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE LAND HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, COUNTY OF GREENE, STATE OF MS, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 WEST SECTION 11: LOTS 27, 28, 29, AND 30, BLOCK C, THOMAS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SAID ADDITION ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

ALSO: ALL LAND LYING SOUTH OF LOT 30 IN SAID ADDITION AND BEING IN THE NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 WEST, CONTAINING 1 ACRE MORE OR LESS.

LESS AND EXCEPT: BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 27, BLOCK C OF THE THOMAS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE AND RUN EAST 400 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 28 OR THE LACKEY STREET, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE WEST SAID OF LACKEY STREET A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET, THENCE WEST 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 27 OR PLACE OF BEGINNING, AND BEING A PART OF LOT 27 AND 28 OF BLOCK C OF THE THOMAS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, ACCORDING TO A PLAT ON FILE IN THE CHANCERY CLERK`S OFFICE, LEAKESVILLE, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1301 LACKEY ST, LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

PUBLISH: 12/20/2018, 01/10/2019, 01/17/2019, 01/24/2019

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, on the 19th day of March 2018, SHONNA K. BRANTLEY A/K/A SHONNA KAY BRANTLEY executed a certain deed of trust to John R. Gunn, Trustee, for the use and benefit of FIRST STATE BANK, a Mississippi corporation, which said deed of trust secured an indebtedness therein set forth and secured the hereinafter described real property, and which said deed of trust was filed for record on March 23, 2018, at 12:08 P.M., and is recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2018 at page 1122 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the said FIRST STATE BANK, the legal owner and holder of said deed of trust and the indebtedness secured thereby, substituted ROBERT P. SHEPARD as trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof, by Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated 6 December 2018, and which said appointment is recorded in Gen Substitute Trustee Book No. 2018 at page 50 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default was made in the payment of the indebtedness as the same fell due, and the undersigned was called upon to execute the trust therein contained, the Beneficiary and owner of said indebtedness secured by said deed of trust having declared the same due and payable and to foreclose said deed of trust for the purpose of raising said sum secured unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustee’s and attorney’s fee and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Substituted Trustee, pursuant to such authority and to the request so made, do hereby give notice that I will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) on the 1st day of February, A.D. 2019, at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the real property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, that is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

A part of Lots 18 and 19 of Block A of the Amsler Addition to the Town of Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi, according to a plat or survey thereof on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi, and more particularly described as commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot 18 of said Block A and run thence West 20.5 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run South 134.5 feet; thence run West 79.75 feet; thence run North 134.5 feet; thence run East 79.75 feet, back to the Point of Beginning. Being the same land described in the deed of trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2018 at page 1122 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee by said deed of trust as aforesaid.

WITNESS my signature on this the 3rd day of January 2019.

ROBERT P. SHEPARD

Substituted Trustee

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Elige Nicholson and Myra Nicholson executed and delivered certain deeds of trust in favor of Richton Bank & Trust Company as beneficiary, which said deeds of trust are recorded in the land deed records of Greene County, Mississippi as follows:

Mortgage Book 2010, page 2865,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3592,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3661,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 4451,

Mortgage Book 2014, page 30,

Mortgage Book 2015, page 4778,

Mortgage Book 2016, page 6163; and

WHEREAS, the beneficiary has substituted Pine Belt Land Title, LLC. as its trustee in the place and stead of the original trustee, or any substituted trustee, in that certain Substitution of Trustee recorded at Substitute Trustee Book 2019, page 1; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as secured by said Deeds of Trust, the legal holder of the notes secured by said Deeds of Trust has requested the undersigned to sell said property for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and cost of sale; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, being the trustee as aforesaid, does hereby give notice that on Friday, the 1st day of February, 2019, within legal hours of sale, being between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., will proceed to sell at public auction outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main front door of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property located in Greene County, State of Mississippi, which said property is described in and conveyed by the aforesaid deeds of trust to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

Section 3: Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter (SE ¼ of SW ¼)

AND ALSO:

Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼)

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Begin at the Northwest Corner of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼) and run thence South 580 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run East 210 feet; thence South 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence North 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, and

Begin at Northeast Corner of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and run thence West 668 feet; thence South 39 Degrees East 304 feet; thence West 490 feet; thence South 21 Degrees 45 Minutes East 770 feet; thence North 17 Degrees 15 Minutes West 156 feet; thence East 362.4 feet; thence North 395 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 6.4 acres, more or less, and begin at Southeast Corner of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and run thence West 997 feet; thence along the South and East boundary of the public road 1188 feet to a point 568 feet North of the Southeast Corner of said SW ¼ of SE ¼; thence South 568 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 8.8 acres, more or less, and

Begin at Northwest Corner of said SW ¼ of SE ¼ run thence South along the West boundary of said forty 790 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run East 260 feet; thence South 335.3 feet; thence West 260 feet; thence North 335.3 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, containing 2 acres, more or less.

Title to said property is presumed to be good, but only such title as is vested in the Trustee will be conveyed.

The aforesaid property will be sold and conveyed without covenants of representation or warranty, and subject to taxes, if any, which may be outstanding against same.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 10th day of January, 2019, on which date I have posted a copy of this notice of the Trustee’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale on the bulletin board in the lobby of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, in Leakesville, Mississippi.

Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, Trustee

By: Paul D. Walley

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Elige Nicholson and Myra Nicholson executed and delivered certain deeds of trust in favor of Richton Bank & Trust Company as beneficiary, which said deeds of trust are recorded in the land deed records of Greene County, Mississippi as follows:

Mortgage Book 2010, page 2865,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3619,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 3647,

Mortgage Book 2012, page 4463,

Mortgage Book 2014, page 6,

Mortgage Book 2015, page 4790,

Mortgage Book 2016, page 6150; and

WHEREAS, the beneficiary has substituted Pine Belt Land Title, LLC. as its trustee in the place and stead of the original trustee, or any substituted trustee, in that certain Substitution of Trustee recorded at Substitute Trustee Book 2019, page 4; and,

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as secured by said Deeds of Trust, the legal holder of the notes secured by said Deeds of Trust has requested the undersigned to sell said property for the purpose of satisfying the indebtedness and cost of sale; and,

NOW, THEREFORE, Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, being the trustee as aforesaid, does hereby give notice that on Friday, the 1st day of February, 2019, within legal hours of sale, being between 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., will proceed to sell at public auction outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main front door of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property located in Greene County, State of Mississippi, which said property is described in and conveyed by the aforesaid deeds of trust to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST

Section 13: Parcel 1: Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of SW ¼ of NW ¼); and

A road or drive way 30 feet wide over part of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW ¼ of NW ¼) of said Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, described as beginning at Southwest Corner of said NW ¼ of NW ¼ and thence run East 645 feet to the center line of said road, for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 14˚East 160 feet; thence run North 33˚East 200 feet, to the South margin of a public road.

AND ALSO:

Parcel 2: Commence at the Northwest Corner of Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and thence run South 1339.13 feet to a point; thence run East 620.13 feet to a fence corner marking the Northeast Corner of Elige Nicholson property and the Point of Beginning. Thence run North 13 Degrees 15 Minutes 23 Seconds East 226.83 feet along a fence line to a point; thence run North 70 Degrees 07 Minutes 45 Seconds East 191.75 feet to a point in the centerline of a county paved road; thence run South 47 Degrees 42 Minutes 22 Seconds East 424.95 feet along said centerline to a point; thence run West 546.69 feet to the Point of Beginning. All containing 2.21 acres, more or less.

Title to said property is presumed to be good, but only such title as is vested in the Trustee will be conveyed.

The aforesaid property will be sold and conveyed without covenants of representation or warranty, and subject to taxes, if any, which may be outstanding against same.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this, the 10th day of January, 2019, on which date I have posted a copy of this notice of the Trustee’s Notice of Foreclosure Sale on the bulletin board in the lobby of the Courthouse of Greene County, Mississippi, in Leakesville, Mississippi.

Pine Belt Land Title, LLC, Trustee

By: Paul D. Walley

