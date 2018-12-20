Chancery Court notices – published Dec. 20, 2019

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 19, 2018, executed by CHARLES CLARDY, CRYSTAL D CLARDY, conveying certain real property therein described to WESTLAND LAND TITLE INSURANCE CO., as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi filed and recorded March 27, 2018, in Deed Book 2018, Page 1167; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on January 31, 2019 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse facing south proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE LAND HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, COUNTY OF GREENE, STATE OF MS, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 WEST SECTION 11: LOTS 27, 28, 29, AND 30, BLOCK C, THOMAS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SAID ADDITION ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

ALSO: ALL LAND LYING SOUTH OF LOT 30 IN SAID ADDITION AND BEING IN THE NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 WEST, CONTAINING 1 ACRE MORE OR LESS.

LESS AND EXCEPT: BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 27, BLOCK C OF THE THOMAS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE AND RUN EAST 400 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 28 OR THE LACKEY STREET, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE WEST SAID OF LACKEY STREET A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET, THENCE WEST 400 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 27 OR PLACE OF BEGINNING, AND BEING A PART OF LOT 27 AND 28 OF BLOCK C OF THE THOMAS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF LEAKESVILLE, ACCORDING TO A PLAT ON FILE IN THE CHANCERY CLERK`S OFFICE, LEAKESVILLE, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1301 LACKEY ST, LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

PUBLISH: 12/20/2018, 01/10/2019, 01/17/2019, 01/24/2019

