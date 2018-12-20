Board of Supervisors taking bids on materials

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI by and through its Board of Supervisors will receive written, sealed bids until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019 for the purchase of the following supplies, equipment and services for 2019:

MEALS FOR INMATES WORKING IN COUNTY SERVICE EXTERMINATION SERVICES FOR ALL COUNTY BUILDINGS VARIOUS SIZES AND TYPES OF CULVERTS FOR DELIVERY TO COUNTY BARNS AND JOBS SITES (INCLUDING CORRUGAED METAL, ROUND METAL, CONCRETE, POLYETHYLENE, ETC.) MISC SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES: Grader blades of various types and sizes; grease; oil; gasoline; diesel fuel; weed killers; various types and grades of lumber; creosote lumber and pilings; concrete pilings; concrete and asphalt (F.O.B. Plant site and delivered prices); cost per ton per truck mile by gallon for liquid asphalt, distributed for sealing and priming, or by the hour for County maintained roads; various sizes and grades of gravel and crushed lime stone (F.O.B. Plant site and delivered); steel of various sizes and grades (F.O.B. Plant site and delivered); laying and spreading of asphalt by the ton; state approved striping paint by gallon and by drum; Courthouse and office supplies/equipment; janitorial supplies and equipment; the buying, renting, or leasing of power saws, small power equipment and accessories; and the hourly wages and/or rates for hire of machines, operators, and equipment for mowing, bushhogging and highway striping.

Instructions to bidders:

All bids must be in a sealed envelope with “ANNUAL BID” printed on the outside of the envelope. No responsibility will be attached to any person employed by Greene County, Mississippi for the premature opening of any bid not properly addressed and identified as stated above and more specifically: “BID FOR (Type of Supplies, Services and/or Equipment) OPENING DATE/TIME: January 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. All bids must state firm prices applicable throughout the 12 and/or 24 month term. Bidders are requested to submit separate bids for each class of item, equipment or service for which they are entering a bid. It shall be incumbent upon each bidder to understand the specifications and to obtain clarification when necessary. It is not the intent of the specifications to limit the bidding process to any make or manufacturer, but to fill a specific need and to perform a specific task. Greene County, Mississippi reserves the right to determine the lowest and best bid and to accept or reject any or all bids using reasonable, equitable and lawful criteria. This publication contains general classes and types of services, supplies and equipment sought by Greene County, Mississippi; however said publication is not intended to be detailed itemized or comprehensive. The included categories, items and services are general in nature and are intended to be supplemented by further information available at no cost. Specific descriptions, sizes, specifications and minimum requirements for all services, equipment, and/or supplies are available for distribution to any interested party, commercial or private citizen, from Lavon Pringle in the Office of the Greene County Board of Supervisors, Telephone (601)392-2394.

This, the 3rd day of January 2019.

/s/ J.W. Barrow, President

Greene County, Mississippi Board of Supervisors

