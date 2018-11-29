In Greene County Chancery Court Nov. 29, 2018 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CECIL ROBERTSON

CAUSE NO.: 2018-139-JB

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 26th day of November, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Cecil Robertson, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will forever be barred.

This the 26th day of November, 2018.

/s/ Carlon Robertson

Paul D. Walley

P.O. Box 183

New Augusta, MS 39462

(601) 964-7878

Fax: (601) 964-7879

State Bar No.: 6918

32-(153)-Nov 29-3tc.



IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 8th day of November, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 8th day of November, 2018.

RHONDA GAIL BICE

Executrix of the Estate of

Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker

DENNIS DEBAR, JR.(#100293)

DeBar Law Firm, LLC

P.O. Box 1090

Leakesville, MS 39451

Telephone: 601.394.4400

Facsimile: 601.394.2256

debarlawfirm@tds.net

30-(184)-Nov. 15-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1998-8; PLAINTIFF

VS. WILLIAM PRICE a/k/a WILLIAM G. PRICE; SUSAN PRICE a/k/a SUSAN (PRICE) TREST; DEAN MORRIS, solely in its capacity as Substitute Trustee; AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BEARING THE MUNICIPAL ADDRESS OF 952 VANDY BYRD RD., NEELY, MS 39461; DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2018-96 JB

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Defendant(s) Susan Price aka Susan (Price) Trest whose identity and current post office address and street address are unknown to the Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

The Amended Complaint against you, which is on file at the Greene County, Leakesville, Mississippi, in the above numbered cause, is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Amended Complaint filed against you in this action to Kimberly D. Mackey, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 1820 Avenue of America, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 29th DAY OF November, 2018 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE AMENDED COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 31st day of October, 2018.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

P.O. BOX 610

LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

BY: Pattie B. Zehner, D.C

F18-0431

Publish: 11-29-2018; 12-6-2018;

12-13-2018

32-(455)-Nov 29-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH

RULE 81 SUMMONS

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES ARE KNOWN OR UNKNOWN.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

THE NOTICE WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said notice at 9:30 a.m., on the 4th day of January, 2019, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

The petition on file with the Chancery Court of Greene County describes the nature of the action filed against you. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, a copy thereof should be served upon the Dennis DeBar, Jr., Post Office Box 1090, Leakesville, Mississippi, 39451.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 8th day of November, A.D., 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Greene County Chancery Clerk

Patti R. Zehner

By: Deputy Clerk

30-(289)-Nov. 15-3tc