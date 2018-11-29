In Greene County Chancery Court Nov. 29, 2018 edition
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CECIL ROBERTSON
CAUSE NO.: 2018-139-JB
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 26th day of November, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executor of the Estate of Cecil Robertson, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will forever be barred.
This the 26th day of November, 2018.
/s/ Carlon Robertson
Paul D. Walley
P.O. Box 183
New Augusta, MS 39462
(601) 964-7878
Fax: (601) 964-7879
State Bar No.: 6918
32-(153)-Nov 29-3tc.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF GREENE
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 8th day of November, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of November, 2018.
RHONDA GAIL BICE
Executrix of the Estate of
Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker
DENNIS DEBAR, JR.(#100293)
DeBar Law Firm, LLC
P.O. Box 1090
Leakesville, MS 39451
Telephone: 601.394.4400
Facsimile: 601.394.2256
debarlawfirm@tds.net
30-(184)-Nov. 15-3tc
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1998-8; PLAINTIFF
VS. WILLIAM PRICE a/k/a WILLIAM G. PRICE; SUSAN PRICE a/k/a SUSAN (PRICE) TREST; DEAN MORRIS, solely in its capacity as Substitute Trustee; AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BEARING THE MUNICIPAL ADDRESS OF 952 VANDY BYRD RD., NEELY, MS 39461; DEFENDANTS
CAUSE NO.: 2018-96 JB
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Defendant(s) Susan Price aka Susan (Price) Trest whose identity and current post office address and street address are unknown to the Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.
The Amended Complaint against you, which is on file at the Greene County, Leakesville, Mississippi, in the above numbered cause, is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.
You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Amended Complaint filed against you in this action to Kimberly D. Mackey, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 1820 Avenue of America, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201.
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 29th DAY OF November, 2018 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE AMENDED COMPLAINT.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 31st day of October, 2018.
MICHELLE EUBANKS
GREENE COUNTY
CHANCERY COURT CLERK
P.O. BOX 610
LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451
BY: Pattie B. Zehner, D.C
F18-0431
Publish: 11-29-2018; 12-6-2018;
12-13-2018
32-(455)-Nov 29-3tc.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH
RULE 81 SUMMONS
TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES ARE KNOWN OR UNKNOWN.
NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS
THE NOTICE WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said notice at 9:30 a.m., on the 4th day of January, 2019, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
The petition on file with the Chancery Court of Greene County describes the nature of the action filed against you. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, a copy thereof should be served upon the Dennis DeBar, Jr., Post Office Box 1090, Leakesville, Mississippi, 39451.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 8th day of November, A.D., 2018.
MICHELLE D. EUBANKS
Greene County Chancery Clerk
Patti R. Zehner
By: Deputy Clerk
30-(289)-Nov. 15-3tc