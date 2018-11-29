County supervisors accepting bids for State Aid road project

OFFICE OF STATE AID ROAD CONSTRUCTION

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND GREENE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

SECTION 900 NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi at the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, until 10:00 am on the 9th day of January, 2019 and shortly thereafter publicly opened for the construction of 0.038 miles of BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AND APPROACH ROADWAYS on the JENKINS ROAD being known as Project No. LSBP-21(12) in Greene County, Mississippi.

PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

ITEM QUANTITY UNIT

ROADWAY ITEMS:

MOBILIZATION LUMP SUM LS

CLEARING AND GRUBBING LUMP SUM LS

REMOVAL OF BRIDGE (STA.9+65) 1.000 UN

UNCLASSIFIED EXCAVATION (FM) 1,603.000 CY

MUCK EXCAVATION (FM) 150.000 CY

BORROW EXCAVATION) (CONTRACTOR FURNISHED, LVM, CLASS 5) 2,220.000 CY

STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 100.000 CY

GRANULAR MATERIAL (LVM), (CLASS 9, GROUP B) 195.000 CY

CRUSHED STONE 220.000 TON

SIZE ( I ) STABILIZER AGGREGATE, COARSE 74.000 TON

MIXING, SHAPING AND COMPACTION 667.000 SY

CLASS B, STRUCTURAL CONCRETE 161.040 CY

REINFORCING STEEL 31,316.000 LB

RIGHT-OF-WAY MARKERS (TYPE II) 8.000 EA

MAINTENANCE OF TRAFFIC LUMP SUM LS

ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION SIGNS 0.000 SF

TEMPORARY STREAM DIVERSION 1.000 EA

EROSION CONTROL ITEMS:

REMOVE AND RELAY RIPRAP 150.000 SY

AGRICULTURAL LIMESTONE 1.820 TON

COMMERCIAL FERTILIZER ( 13-13-13 ) 0.910 TON

AMMONIUM NITRATE 0.090 TON

SEEDING 0.910 AC

VEGETATIVE MATERIALS FOR MULCH 2.720 TON

EXCELSIOR BLANKET 400.000 SY

TEMPORARY SILT FENCE (TYPE I) (AOS 0.15-0.84) 1,050.000 LF

LOOSE RIPRAP, 300 LB 100.000 TON

GEOTEXTILE UNDER RIPRAP, TYPE V, AOS 0.21-0.43 120.000 SY

WATTLES, 20″ 460.000 LF

PROJECT NO. LSBP-21(12) GREENE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS:

CONTRACT TIME: 60 Working Days

BASIS OF AWARD: The award, if made, will be made to the lowest qualified bidder on the basis of published quantities.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement; minority business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS are on file in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, the County Engineer’s office and the Office of the State Aid Engineer, 412 E. Woodrow Wilson Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi. This project shall be constructed in accordance with the latest edition of the Mississippi Standard Specifications for State Aid Road and Bridge Construction.

PLANS AND PROPOSALS may be secured from Donald E. Walker, County Engineer for Greene County, Mississippi, at www.twaplanroom.com. The Cost is fifty dollars ($50.00) for plans and fifty dollars ($50.00) for the proposal, non-refundable. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, please contact Plan House at 601-336-6378. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates at 601-583-2127.

Certified check or bid bond for five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to Greene County and the State of Mississippi must accompany each proposal.

Bids will be accepted only under the name of the Bidder to whom PLANS AND PROPOSALS have been issued by the County Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of planholders maintained by the County Engineer.

Bidders are hereby notified that any proposal accompanied by letters qualifying in any manner the condition under which the proposal is tendered will be considered an irregular bid and such proposal will not be considered in making the award.

Wayne Barrow, President

Greene County Board of Supervisors

Publish November 29, 2018 & December 6, 2018

31-(2×10.5)-Nov29-2tc.­­