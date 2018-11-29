Bids being accepted for timber on school lands

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITIATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE

ON 16-1N-8W

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m., December 10. 2018, for the right to purchase all timber designated for the purpose on Section 16, Township 01 North, Range 08 West in Greene County, Mississippi. This is an “operator select” mechanical thinning on a ±175 acre unmarked slash pine stand. Bids offered will be for per ton of pine pulpwood, pine poles, pine ship-n-saw, pine saw-timber and hardwood pulpwood.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning material for the sale, conditions of the sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (601)528-873, or the MS Forestry Comm. Regional Office, 477 South Gate Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, telephone number (601)528-4873.

The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

30-(180)-Nov15-4tc

ON 16-5N-6W

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m., December 10, 2018, for the right to purchase all timber designated for the purpose on Section 16, Township 05 North, Range 06 West, in Greene County, Mississippi. This is an “operator select” mechanical thinning on a ±180 acre unmarked slash pine stand. Bids offered will be for per ton of pine pulpwood, pine poles, pine ship-n-saw, pine-saw timber and hardwood pulpwood.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning material for the sale, conditions of the saw and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (601)528-4873, or the MS Forestry Comm. Regional Office, 477 South Gate Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, telephone number (601)528-4873.

The Greene County School District reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.

30-(180)-Nov15-4tc.­­