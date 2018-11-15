Public hearing set to discuss public housing authority’s 2018 plan

PUBLIC HEARING

MISSISSIPPI REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY NO. VIII

AMENDMENT TO THE ANNUAL PLAN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

In accordance with the CFR part 903, Public Agency Plans, the Board of Commissioners of the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VIII will hold a public hearing to obtain comments on its proposed Amendment to the Annual Plan for fiscal year 2018 and revised Five Year Action Plan to be presented to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The FY 2018 Annual/Five Year PHA Action Plan identifies basic goals and strategies over a five year period as required by the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998.

The Public Hearing will be held as follows:

Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Gulfport Office of the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority No. VIII located at 10430 Three Rivers Road, Suite D, Gulfport, MS 39503.

The proposed Amendment to the Annual Plan and all information relevant to the public hearing will be available for public inspection beginning November 15th, 2018, at the Assisted Housing Satellite Office located at 228 Broadway Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39401; the Central Office at 10430 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS 39503; and the Assisted Housing Satellite Office located at 4324 Peters Street, Moss Point, MS 39563; during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Questions or comments may be directed to Jessie Billups, Executive Director at (228) 248-1030, ext. 1017.

30-(164)-Nov. 15-1tc