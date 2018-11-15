Chancery Court notices published Nov. 15, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH

RULE 81 SUMMONS

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES ARE KNOWN OR UNKNOWN. NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

THE NOTICE WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said notice at 9:30 a.m., on the 4th day of January, 2019, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

The petition on file with the Chancery Court of Greene County describes the nature of the action filed against you. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, a copy thereof should be served upon the Dennis DeBar, Jr., Post Office Box 1090, Leakesville, Mississippi, 39451.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 8th day of November, A.D., 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Greene County Chancery Clerk

Patti R. Zehner

By: Deputy Clerk

30-(289)-Nov. 15-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 8th day of November, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 8th day of November, 2018.

RHONDA GAIL BICE

Executrix of the Estate of Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker

DENNIS DEBAR, JR.(#100293)

DeBar Law Firm, LLC

P.O. Box 1090

Leakesville, MS 39451

Telephone: 601.394.4400

Facsimile: 601.394.2256

debarlawfirm@tds.net

30-(184)-Nov. 15-3tc