Chancery Court notices published Nov. 15, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF
GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO: 2018-137-NH
RULE 81 SUMMONS
TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF MAE HELEN (MILLER) CROCKER, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES ARE KNOWN OR UNKNOWN. NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS
THE NOTICE WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said notice at 9:30 a.m., on the 4th day of January, 2019, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
The petition on file with the Chancery Court of Greene County describes the nature of the action filed against you. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, a copy thereof should be served upon the Dennis DeBar, Jr., Post Office Box 1090, Leakesville, Mississippi, 39451.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 8th day of November, A.D., 2018.
MICHELLE D. EUBANKS
Greene County Chancery Clerk
Patti R. Zehner
By: Deputy Clerk
30-(289)-Nov. 15-3tc
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF GREENE
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 8th day of November, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of November, 2018.
RHONDA GAIL BICE
Executrix of the Estate of Mae Helen (Miller) Crocker
DENNIS DEBAR, JR.(#100293)
DeBar Law Firm, LLC
P.O. Box 1090
Leakesville, MS 39451
Telephone: 601.394.4400
Facsimile: 601.394.2256
debarlawfirm@tds.net
30-(184)-Nov. 15-3tc