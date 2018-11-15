AT&T gives notice of planned tower project

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 315-foot tall overall height self-support telecommunications structure located off George Brown Road, Lucedale, George County, Mississippi (N31° 2’ 16.4” and W88° 33’ 20.7”). The tower is anticipated to be lit utilizing FAA Style-E.

AT&T Services, Inc. invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.

In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action under the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system at www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that notice of this proposed action is published on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1118494 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. U3160 TMH

30-(264)-Nov15-1tc.­­