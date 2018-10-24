Supervisors to take bids on surplus truck

Order Directing Clerk

to Give

NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS COUNTY PROPERTY

Whereas, Greene County, Mississippi, by and through its Board of Supervisors, By virtue of Mississippi Code Section 19-7-5, has determined certain personal property of the County to be surplus. Further, the County considers it necessary and in promotion of the best interests of the county that the property be sold. Finally, in compliance with the above-referenced statute, notice should be given of the upcoming sale of the surplus county property, and, It is therefore, ordered that the Clerk of the Board do forthwith cause to be posted in the manner provided by law, the following notice, to-wit:

Invitation to Bid

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi, will receive sealed bid until the hour of 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Office of the Board of Supervisors, located at 413 Greene Ave. Leakesville, MS for the sale by Greene County, Mississippi of the surplus property of Greene County, Mississippi found on the list contained in Attachment “A” to this Order.

The above mentioned surplus property may be seen by contacting the Office of the Board of Supervisors at their office between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday thru Friday. The phone number is (601) 394-2394.

Separate envelopes are required for each bid submitted with the following clearly marked on the outside of the envelope: “Bid for (Item), Bid Dated November 5, 2018; Bidder’s Name _____.”

The property will be sold by Greene County, Mississippi for cash or cashier’s check to the highest and best bidder. The proceeds of the sale must be received within seventy-two (72) hours of the award. The awarded bidder will coordinate payment and pickup through the office of the Board of Supervisors.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

All bids are to be filed with the Purchase Clerk at the Board Office in Leakesville, Mississippi or mailed to: “Greene County Mississippi c/o Purchase Clerk P.O. Box 610 Leakesville, MS 39451.” So that the bid is received prior to said hour and date. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to see the bid is received on time so as to be considered.

By order of the Board of Supervisors, this the 15th day of October, 2018.

/s/ J.W. Barrow President

/s/ Michelle Eubanks, Clerk

ATTACHEMENT “A”

District 4:

2008 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN GCEC19C482130905

26-(420)-Oct. 18-3tc