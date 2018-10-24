IN GREENE CO CHANCERY COURT 10-25-18 Edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

BETTY J. HOLLIS; PLAINTIFF

VS. JEREMIAH SCOTT CLARK and ASHLEY DAWN CLARK; DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2018 – 131-MLF

RULE 81 SUMMONS

To: ASHLEY DAWN CLARK and JEREMIAH SCOTT CLARK and anyone having an interest in the minor children, E.B.C., M.S.C., or N.G.C., who are not to be found therein after having made diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff has been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendant(s).

You have been made a Defendant in the lawsuit filed in this Court by Betty J. Hollis. The Petition filed against you has initiated a Civil Action being a Petition for Custody.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:30 a.m., on the 26th day of November, 2018, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire in care of Dennis DeBar, Jr., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 1090, 410 Greene Ave., Leakesville, MS 39451.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti Zehner

Deputy Clerk

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of June 2017, GRADY A. PEACOCK, a married man, executed a certain deed of trust to Douglas T. Luce, Jr., Trustee, for the use and benefit of CENTURY BANK, a Mississippi corporation, which said deed of trust secured an indebtedness therein set forth and secured the hereinafter described real property, and which said deed of trust was filed for record on July 5, 2017, at 11:06 A.M., and is recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2017 at page 3196 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the said CENTURY BANK, the legal owner and holder of said deed of trust and the indebtedness secured thereby, substituted ROBERT P. SHEPARD as trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof, by Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated 21 August 2018, and which said appointment is recorded in Gen Substitute Trustee Book No. 2018 at page 39 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default was made in the payment of the indebtedness as the same fell due, and the undersigned was called upon to execute the trust therein contained, the Beneficiary and owner of said indebtedness secured by said deed of trust having declared the same due and payable and to foreclose said deed of trust for the purpose of raising said sum secured unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustee’s and attorney’s fee and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Substituted Trustee, pursuant to such authority and to the request so made, do hereby give notice that I will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) on the 9th day of November, A.D. 2018, at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the real property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, that is more particularly

described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH,

RANGE 5 WEST

Section 31: Commence at the Southeast corner of Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi, thence run West 210 feet, thence run North 210 feet, thence run East 210 feet, thence run South 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing one (1) acre, more or less.

Being the same land described in Exhibit A attached to the deed of trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2017 at page 3196 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee by said deed of trust as aforesaid.

WITNESS my signature on this the 11th day of October 2018.

ROBERT P. SHEPARD

Substituted Trustee

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2017-26-MLF

BETTY S. BLUE EXECUTRIX

SUMMONS

(BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: KANDLE S. BLUE

You have been made a Respondent in the action filed in this Court by Betty S. Blue, Executrix of the Estate of James F. Blue, deceased, on her Petition to Determine Testamentary Beneficiaries and Heirs-at-Law. The Respondents/Heirs other than you are Betty S. Blue and Robert Blue.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 26th day of November, 2018, in the Greene County Chancery Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 17th day of October, 2018.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Patti R. Zehner

CLERK OR DEPUTY CLERK

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 2017-26-MLF

BETTY S. BLUE EXECUTRIX

SUMMONS

(BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED

You have been made a Respondent in the action filed in this Court by Betty S. Blue, Executrix of the Estate of James F. Blue, deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of James F. Blue, deceased. The Respondents/Heirs other than you are Betty S. Blue and Robert Blue.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 26th day of November, 2018, in the Greene County Chancery Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 17th day of October, 2018.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: PATTI R. ZEHNER

CLERK OR DEPUTY CLERK

