IN CHANCERY COURT – NOTICES PUBLISHED 10-11-18

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF ANTHONY RANDALL CHAPMAN and BETTY ANN CHAPMAN

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. AD-18-174

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO: Adam Lee Rigby

Aron Nicole Nelson

Please take note that a petition for adoption of your minor child, B.L.R. has been filed against you in the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. AD-18-174. Please be advised that you must file a written response with the attorney for the Petitioners at the address below and with the Clerk of the Court, at P.O. Box 549, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published, or appear at the hearing scheduled for the 6th December, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., in the Probate Court Courtroom at the Washington County, Alabama Courthouse in Chatom, Alabama.

ALEX ODOM

Attorney for Petitioners

PO. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

TEL: (251) 847-2904

23-(295)-Sept. 27-4tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY MISSISSIPPI

BETTY J. HOLLIS; PLAINTIFF

JEREMIAH SCOTT CLARK and ASHLEY DAWN CLARK; DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2018 – 131-MLF

RULE 81 SUMMONS

To: ASHLEY DAWN CLARK and JEREMIAH SCOTT CLARK and anyone having an interest in the minor children, K.B.C., M.S.C., or N.S.C., who are not to be found therein after having made diligent search and inquiry personally made by the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff has been unable to learn the post office or street address of the Defendant(s).

You have been made a Defendant in the lawsuit filed in this Court by Betty J. Hollis. The Petition filed against you has initiated a Civil Action being a Petition for Custody.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:30 a.m., on the 26th day of November, 2018, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire in care of Dennis DeBar, Jr., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. Box 1090, 410 Greene Ave., Leakesville, MS 39451.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti Zehner

Deputy Clerk

25-(267)-Oct. 11-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR / SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1998-8; PLAINTIFF

WILLIAM PRICE a/k/a WILLIAM G. PRICE; SUSAN PRICE

A/k/a SUSAN (PRICE) TREST; DEAN MORRIS, solely in its capacity as Substitute Trustee; AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BEARING THE MUNICIPAL ADDRESS OF 952 VANDY BYRD RD., NEELY, MS 39461; DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO.: 2018-96 JB

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Defendant(s) William G. Price a/k/a William Price whose identity and current post office address and street address are unknown to the Plaintiff after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

The Amended Complaint against you, which is on file at the Greene County, Leakesville, Mississippi, in the above numbered cause, is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Amended Complaint filed against you in this action to Kimberly D. Mackey, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 2309 Oliver Road, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE ¬¬4th DAY OF OCTOBER, 2018 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE AMENDED COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19th day of September, 2018.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

PO BOX 610 – LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

BY:PattieBZehner, D.C

F17-0769

Publish :10-4-2018; 10-11-2018; 10-18-2018

24-(451)-Oct.4-3tc

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 8, 2015, Derek Trace Cooley, Kaitlyn Ashley Cooley, Craig D. Freeman, and Kimberly W. Freeman executed a Deed of Trust to Mark T. Davis, Trustee, for the benefit of First South Farm Credit, ACA, which Deed of Trust is filed for record in Book 2015 at Page 4374 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi, and which was modified by Partial Release dated March 8, 2018, and filed for record in Book 2018 at Page 937, corrected by Corrected Partial Release dated June 22, 2018, and filed for record in Book 2018 at Page 2756, in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk (collectively, the “Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable pursuant to the terms of the Deed of Trust, and First South Farm Credit, ACA, the holder of the note and the Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned Trustee so to do, I will, on the 19th day of October, 2018, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours, being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Greene County, located at 400 Main Street, Leakesville, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder, for same day payment by wire transfer of good funds, the following described land and property lying and being situated in Greene County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Tract 1:

The N 1/2 of the N 1/2 of Section 4, lying West of Bill Merritt Road, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

AND ALSO:

The SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

Tract 2:

The NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Begin at Northeast corner of Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4) and run thence West 726 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run along a dirt public road on 27° West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 27° 210 feet; thence run East 27° 210 feet; thence run North 27° 210 feet back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 1 acre, more or less.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4) and run thence West 291 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run South 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence North 210 feet; thence East 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing one (1) acre, more or less; and

Also a permanent, perpetual right-of-way or easement described as COMMENCE at Northeast Corner of said NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and run West 721 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run in a Southeasterly direction in a curving direction approximately 260 feet to the West boundary line of the above described land; thence run North 30 feet; thence run Northwesterly following the same curve approximately 160 feet, to the black top road; thence run West 30 feet, back to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING PARCEL RELEASED PER PARTIAL RELEASE RECORDED IN BOOK 2018 AT PAGE 937, CORRECTED BY CORRECTED PARTIAL RELEASE RECORDED IN BOOK 2018 AT PAGE 2756:

A parcel of land located in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod set at the locally accepted Northeast Corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 4; Thence S01°02’02″W 490.14′ to an iron rod set; thence N75°14’15″W 831.19′ to an iron rod set; thence N60°53’32″E 210.00′ to an iron rod set; thence N29°06’28″W 199.15′ to an iron rod set; thence N89°38’53″E 224.34′ to an iron rod found; thence S00°01’34″W 213.30′ to an iron rod found; thence N89°04’39″E 210.21′ to an iron pipe found; thence N00°09’30″E 209.98′ to an iron rod found; thence N89°52’10″E 291.00′ back to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel contains 5.34 acres of land. ALL CALLS PRESENTED HEREIN ARE REFERENCED TO GEODETIC NORTH AS PER GPS OBSERVATION. Containing 5.34 acres more or less.

Tract 1 and Tract 2 described above will be offered for sale separately. Thereafter, Tract 1 and Tract 2 described above will be offered for sale together. The bid or combination of bids with the highest total will be accepted as the highest and best bid.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 27th day of September, 2018.

/S/ MARK T. DAVIS, TRUSTEE

Jones Walker

Attorneys at Law

O. Box 427

Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0427

(601) 949-4900

PUBLISH: September 27, October 4, October 11, and October 18, 2018

23-(919)-Sept. 27-4tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANIS GOFF KRAUSE

CAUSE NO: 2018-98-JB

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of September, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of Janis Goff Krause, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 13th day of September, 2018.

Thomas Earl Krause, Sr.,

Administrator of the Estate of

Janis Goff Krause

Christopher F. Dobbins

MS Bar No. 100304

502 Lafayette Ave – P.O. Box 794

Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-2112

cfdobbinslaw@gmail.com

23-(177)-Sept. 27-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANIS GOFF KRAUSE

CAUSE NO: 2018-98-JB

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JANIS GOFF KRAUSE

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Thomas Earl Krause, Sr., in his capacity as Administrator of the Estate of Janis Goff Krause, Plaintiff seeking to adjudicate heirship.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 A.M. on the 16th of November, 2018 in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Court located at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 19th day of September, 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

By: Patti R. Zehner

Deputy Clerk

Christopher F. Dobbins

MS Bar No. 100304

P.O. Box 794, Leakesville, MS 39451

(601) 394-2112

23-(252)-Sept. 27-3tc

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF LAND

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of June 2017, GRADY A. PEACOCK, a married man, executed a certain deed of trust to Douglas T. Luce, Jr., Trustee, for the use and benefit of CENTURY BANK, a Mississippi corporation, which said deed of trust secured an indebtedness therein set forth and secured the hereinafter described real property, and which said deed of trust was filed for record on July 5, 2017, at 11:06 A.M., and is recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2017 at page 3196 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, the said CENTURY BANK, the legal owner and holder of said deed of trust and the indebtedness secured thereby, substituted ROBERT P. SHEPARD as trustee therein as authorized by the terms thereof, by Appointment of Substituted Trustee dated 21August 2018, and which said appointment is recorded in Gen Substitute Trustee Book No. 2018 at page 39 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default was made in the payment of the indebtedness as the same fell due, and the undersigned was called upon to execute the trust therein contained, the Beneficiary and owner of said indebtedness secured by said deed of trust having declared the same due and payable and to foreclose said deed of trust for the purpose of raising said sum secured unpaid, together with the expenses of selling same, including trustee’s and attorney’s fee and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, the undersigned Substituted Trustee, pursuant to such authority and to the request so made, do hereby give notice that I will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.) on the 26th day of October, A.D. 2018, at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the real property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, that is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH

RANGE 5 WEST

Section 31: Commence at the Southeast corner of Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi, thence run West 210 feet, thence run North 210 feet, thence run East 210 feet, thence run South 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing one (1) acre, more or less.

Being the same land described in Exhibit A attached to the deed of trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book No. 2017 at page 3196 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of George County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee by said deed of trust as aforesaid.

WITNESS my signature on this the 25th day of September 2018.

ROBERT P. SHEPARD

Substituted Trustee

24-(594)-Oct.4-4tc